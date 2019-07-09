Nominations Open for IABC Canada Master Communicator

Master Communicators are recognized for their outstanding contributions to IABC, the profession, their organization or clients, and whose contributions have raised the standards of organizational communication in Canada.

Only 59 communication professionals have received the Master Communicator designation in the 39-year history of the award.

"This year we've made some changes to the evaluation process to bring the MC program in line with IABC's other key programs," comments Claire Watson, ABC, MC; Chair of the 2019 Master Communicator Committee. "We've adopted the same 7-point scale rubric that is used to evaluate IABC Fellow nominations."

The rubric will be used not only to evaluate nominees, but also to provide written feedback.

"We've also simplified - and standardized - the nomination process through the creation of a template that ensures all nominations provide the same level of information to the Committee," says Watson. "The real value of these changes is in the enhanced transparency and rigour of the process."

Nominations will be received until September 9, with designees honoured at the Canada West Region Conference October 25-27 in Banff, Alberta. For more information or to nominate a communications rockstar, please visit the IABC Canada website, www.iabccanada.ca.

SOURCE IABC Canada

For further information: Claire Watson, ABC, MC, ladyclairewatson@gmail.com