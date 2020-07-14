Nominations open for 2020 Insurance Business Canada Awards

TORONTO, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Nominations are open for the fifth annual Insurance Business Canada Awards, the premier independent awards for the insurance industry.

Presented by Insurance Business Canada magazine, the awards will celebrate the nation's top insurance professionals and organizations, recognizing their achievements and commitment to the industry.

All members of the Canadian insurance industry are encouraged to nominate their team, colleagues, organization or themselves in any of the 21 categories via the online form by August 7. Submitting a nomination is straightforward and free.

Finalists will be announced in September, and winners will be revealed during a celebratory awards show on November 19.

"Now, more than ever, it is a critical time to support insurance professionals during one of the toughest years the industry will ever face," says Jessica Duce, awards project director. "The pandemic presents unique challenges to the insurance community and it's our honour to be leading the acknowledgment for those who are stepping up to face these challenges."

Watch last year's event highlights, featuring acceptance speeches and interviews with winners from AIG Canada, Pembridge Insurance Company, Armour Insurance Brokers, Canada Life and more.

To nominate or learn more, visit www.ibawards.ca. All categories are listed below:

Organization/Team Categories

The Burns & Wilcox Canada Award for Big Brokerage of the Year

Award for Big Brokerage of the Year The DSB Claims Solutions Award for Brokerage of the Year (10 Staff or More)

The Travelers Canada Award for Brokerage of the Year (Fewer Than 10 Staff)

The Versature Award for Digital Innovator of the Year

The CNA Canada Award for Excellence in Philanthropy and Community Service

P&C Insurer of the Year

The Advocis Award for Life and Health Insurer of the Year

The Armour Insurance Award for MGA of the Year

The Winmar Award for Excellence in Claims Service

Excellence in Risk Management

Insurance Industry Employer of Choice

Best Service Provider

Best Advertising Campaign

Individual Categories

The Cansure Award for Insurance Broker of the Year

The PAL Insurance Brokers Award for Young Achiever of the Year

The LowestRates.ca Award for CEO of the Year

The Steamatic Canada Award for Woman of Distinction

The FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Insurance Industry

The Empire Life Award for Life and Health Advisor of the Year

Business Development Manager of the Year

Underwriter of the Year

About Insurance Business Canada:

Insurance Business Canada is the leading independent business magazine and website for insurance brokers and advice professionals. A key business resource, IBC provides daily breaking news, cutting-edge opinion and in-depth analysis affecting the industry. It also offers a series of industry reports that recognize the achievements of key individuals and businesses, as well as providing the latest in business best practice in a continually evolving industry. IBC is part of the global Insurance Business suite of publications, which reaches a wide readership in Australia, Canada, the US, New Zealand, Asia and the UK. Visit Insurance Business Canada at www.insurancebusiness.ca.

