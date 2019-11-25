Nominations Open: 2020 Canadian Mortgage Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Nominations are open for the 14th annual Canadian Mortgage Awards, the leading independent awards event for the mortgage industry.

Presented by the Coalition of Independent Mortgage Brokers of Canada (CIMBC) in partnership with Canadian Mortgage Professional, the Canadian Mortgage Awards is the benchmark of excellence for mortgage professionals and organizations across the spectrum of mortgage brokering.

"As a long-time advocate of the industry as a whole, I've always been of the opinion that having an independent organization in place that runs an awards function as well as the CMAs is the best way to go. The CMAs ensure that everyone in the industry has an opportunity to win an award based on merit versus membership," said John Bargis, founding member of CIMBC and owner of Mortgage Edge.

The awards process involves an industry-wide call for nominations, finalist submissions and judging by a panel of independent experts and veterans in the mortgage, real estate and finance industries who vote for the winners according to the given criteria.

For the winners and finalists themselves, recognition by the Canadian Mortgage Awards is a career highlight that leaves a lasting impact and is a chance to reflect and acknowledge the great work that's been done across the industry.

"It's a fabulous event. You can see just by the turnout and excitement," shared Boris Bozic, president of Merix Financial and recipient of the TransUnion Award for Lifetime Achievement. "It's such a big night for people in the industry and I take great pleasure to be able to acknowledge and honour people that sometimes work behind the scenes."

"The CMAs are the biggest awards in this industry. I've been fortunate to win; it's the biggest thing that could happen," says Collin Bruce of DLC Mortgage Mentors.

Finalists will be announced on Canadian Mortgage Professional magazine and MortgageBrokerNews.ca in February 2020. Winners will be revealed live during the black-tie awards gala on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in The Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto.

Online nominations are open until January 15, 2020. To nominate or learn more, visit canadianmortgageawards.com.

A full list of the 21 categories can be found below:

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Broker of the Year (Fewer than 25 Employees)

Broker of the Year (25 Employees or More)

Broker of the Year – Private Lending

The Community Trust Award for Broker of the Year – Alternative Lending

The Avison Young Award for Broker of the Year - Commercial

Award for Broker of the Year - Commercial Woman of Distinction

Young Gun of the Year

of the Year Excellence in Philanthropy & Community Service

Lender Underwriter of the Year

The CIMBC Award for Lender BDM of the Year

The TransUnion Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Mortgage Industry

ORGANIZATION AWARDS

Brokerage of the Year (Fewer than 25 Employees)

Brokerage of the Year (25 Employees or More)

New Brokerage of the Year

Outstanding Customer Service by an Individual Office

Brokerage of the Year – Diversification

Digital Innovator of the Year

National Broker Network of the Year

Employer of Choice

The Centum Award for Industry Service Provider of the Year

The CMP Readers' Choice Award for Advertising Campaign of the Year

