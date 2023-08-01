Nominations Now Open for WCM Leadership Awards; Two New Categories Added

Annual Awards Recognize Leaders of Change across North American Financial Sector

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - WCM (Women in Capital Markets) is excited to announce its annual WCM Leadership Awards has expanded to include two new awards categories: the WCM Trailblazers Award and the WCM Ally Award. Nominations open today.

Through six awards categories in total, these annual awards recognize individuals (women, men and gender-diverse professionals) and firms that focus on creating an equitable workforce through measurable strategies and tactics that increase innovation, and lead to more diverse teams and improved business outcomes.

The six categories include:

WCM Rising Star - for junior-to-mid level women and gender-diverse professionals;

- for junior-to-mid level women and gender-diverse professionals; WCM Trailblazers (NEW) - for mid-to-senior women and gender-diverse professionals ;

(NEW) - for mid-to-senior women and gender-diverse professionals ; WCM Transformational Leadership - for senior women and gender-diverse professionals;

- for senior women and gender-diverse professionals; Outstanding WCM Volunteers - for women, men and gender-diverse professionals who've held a WCM volunteer position for at least two years;

- for women, men and gender-diverse professionals who've held a WCM volunteer position for at least two years; WCM Excellence in Innovation - for WCM sponsors only, including individuals, groups, departments or firms; and

- for WCM sponsors only, including individuals, groups, departments or firms; and The WCM Ally Award (NEW) - for men and gender-diverse professionals employed at a WCM sponsor firm).

"Since the Awards initial launch back in 2007, WCM has proudly celebrated hundreds of individuals that are inspirational leaders of change. Over time, as WCM evolved to serve more than just the capital markets sub-sector, so did the award categories," noted Lara Zink, president and CEO, WCM. "We are excited to add two new categories this year, to ensure those who demonstrate true allyship, and those in the mid-stage of their careers are also recognized for their efforts, as these two groups of individuals often get overlooked despite their courage and determination in helping to eliminate barriers and facilitate the advancement of women in finance."

Nominations and self-nominations will be accepted. "I invite anyone working in finance to reflect on the inspiring individuals in their workplaces and networks who deserve recognition, and encourage them to nominate them for one of our six awards," added Ms. Zink.

Nomination forms will be accepted between August 1, 2023 and October 2, 2023. Recipients will be announced at the WCM Leadership Awards Reception, on December 4, 2023 in Toronto, at CIBC Square.

For a full list of awards criteria, and for nomination/ application details, click here .

About WCM

WCM (Women in Capital Markets) works to accelerate equity, diversity and inclusion in the Canadian finance industry in partnership with major Canadian bank-owned dealers, independent and foreign dealers, asset managers, insurance firms, major pension plans, regulatory agencies, exchanges, and advisory firms. As a not-for-profit founded in 1995, our community has grown to 3,700 professional and student members, and our initiatives have impacted the careers of countless students and professionals across the country. To learn more, visit wcm.ca.

