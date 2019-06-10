Nominations now open for the City of Mississauga free roof giveaway

Let It Rain Ltd.'s No Roof Left Behind™ free roof giveaway will provide one roof to local residents

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Let It Rain Ltd. today announced it is now accepting nominations for its No Roof Left Behind Campaign. This nationwide program provides free roofs to local community members in need.

Nominations are being accepted at noroofleftbehind.com/program/on now through July 22. The process is simple. Anyone can participate and nominate a friend, neighbour or family member in need of a new roof. From the submissions four finalists will be chosen for the final online public voting campaign.

The four finalists' stories and photos will be displayed on Let It Rain Ltd.'s No Roof Left Behind homepage. From August 1 the public will able to vote for the finalist they feel is most deserving. The winner will be revealed online on September 9.

Nominees must own the home they are living in and be a resident of Mississauga. Also, the free roof recipient must be current on his/her mortgage payments. Nominees will be accepted until July 22. A team of local volunteers will review all the nominees and four will be selected as finalists.

Let It Rain Ltd. joined the No Roof Left Behind initiative as a way to give back to the city of Mississauga that has brought them success for more than 30 years. Owner Bruno Levesque had this to say about the program. "We are proud to be part of No Roof Left Behind. The direct positive impact this initiative has on members of the community is something that can't be described. It is an honour to be able to launch this here. We look forward to seeing our neighbours and customers come together to help one of our own in need."

Other local businesses are invited to participate as sponsors or volunteers. "No Roof Left Behind is a great way to rally the community together," said Bruno Levesque. "There is something for everyone to play a part. You don't have to swing a hammer or even get dirty to help out. Whether looking to donate services, products or time just give us a call and we'll find a place for you."

For more information about Let It Rain Ltd. and their No Roof Left Behind program, please call (905)795-0212 or visit noroofleftbehind.com/program/on.

ABOUT NO ROOF LEFT BEHIND: No Roof Left Behind is a nationwide program that gives folks in the community a way to help their good neighbours that have fallen on hard times. The No Roof Left Behind program provides a local contractor the framework to provide a new roof at no cost to a deserving homeowner in need.

ABOUT LET IT RAIN LTD.: With over 30 years of experience providing quality roofing in Toronto, Mississauga, Etobicoke, and the GTA, Let it Rain Roofing and Home Renovations ensures your roof will withstand the harsh GTA climate. We provide roofing and home renovation services to home owners, architects, and builders. For over 30 years, Bruno Levesque and Let it Rain have been entrusted to diagnose and solve roof system and installation problems.

