Nominations now open for the 14th annual Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards with new presenting sponsor, Western Union

Celebrating immigrant success in Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - For more than a decade, Canadian Immigrant magazine's Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards program has been the leader in sharing and celebrating inspiring stories of immigrants. The stories of their immigration journeys, the barriers they have overcome, their amazing achievements and the difference they have made in their adopted country are important to share.

So, for the 14th year, we are proud to continue doing so with the only national award celebrating immigrant success, now with the support of a new presenting sponsor, Western Union.

Do you know someone who deserves to be recognized among the top immigrants in Canada? Nominations are now open for Western Union Presents the Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards of 2022.

It's Time to Nominate for the 2022 Awards!

Canadian Immigrant and presenting sponsor Western Union are now calling on all Canadians to nominate an immigrant or refugee who has an inspirational story to share at www.canadianimmigrant.ca/top25.

From arrival to success, from trauma to triumph, sharing these diverse lived experiences is more important than ever in supporting not only a multicultural country, but an inclusive one where all people are seen and heard. Immigrants who have been honoured with this prestigious national award in past years include Supreme Court Justice Mahmud Jamal, viral Bhagra sensation Gurdeep Pandher, broadcast journalist Ginella Massa, TV icon Monika Deol, celebrity restaurateur Vikram Vij, prima ballerina Chan Hon Goh, as well as many unsung heroes who have demonstrated incredible contributions in their communities and for the country.

"At Canadian Immigrant, we support newcomers to succeed in Canada with the information they need to help them in their journey, and the inspiration to motivate them. The stories we share through our Top 25 awards is an important way newcomers can see themselves represented, inspiring them to stay determined and resilient, even in the face of challenges they experience as new Canadians," said Sanjay Agnihotri, Publisher of Canadian Immigrant, a national multimedia platform and producer of the awards. "The advice and examples of our Top 25 are a beacon to any newcomer starting to find their way in Canada."

"As a global brand with over 170 years focused on connecting people, communities, and countries, serving as presenting sponsor of the Canadian Immigrant awards is yet another way of reinforcing our commitment to our mission," says Mitchell Steiman, Digital Growth Leader - Canada, Latin America & Caribbean at Western Union. "Immigrants are an incredible engine of growth in Canada and now more than ever we need to recognize and reward those who are blazing a trail of excellence, inspiring confidence, and allowing others the opportunity to dream bigger. We encourage Canadians across the length and breadth of the country to nominate someone who is a beacon of hope and help move the needle on creating a lasting positive impact across the country."

Eligibility Criteria

A nominee can be anyone who has immigrated to Canada and has since contributed to the success and uplifting of this country and/or its people. Achievements can be either professional or personal. Nominees must be aged 15 or older, hold landed immigrant (permanent resident) or citizen status in Canada, and reside in Canada.

Entrepreneur Award

This will be the eighth consecutive year that one of the Top 25 winners will also be selected for the additional Entrepreneur Award, honouring one of the Top 25 who has demonstrated entrepreneurial excellence in business. No additional application is required to apply for this award.

Youth Award

For the sixth consecutive year, one of the Top 25 will be awarded the additional Youth Award, which recognizes young immigrants between the ages of 15 and 30 who are making a difference through achievement and/or service, and who exhibit great potential as long-term contributors to Canada. No additional application is required to apply for this award.

Nomination Process

Nominations can be made at www.canadianimmigrant.ca/top25 until March 4, 2022, 11:59 p.m. EST. A distinguished panel of judges made up of past winners will review all nominees and present a list of 75 finalists who will be announced in April, after which all Canadians can vote for their favourite nominees. The 25 winners will be announced in July 2022 in Canadian Immigrant and online at CanadianImmigrant.ca.

Media partners include Toronto Star, CITY TV, Metroland Media Group, OMNI, and Sing Tao.

