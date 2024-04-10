Nominations Now Open for FP Canada™ Fellow Distinction, Donald J. Johnston Lifetime Achievement Award in Financial Planning

TORONTO, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - FP Canada is currently accepting nominations for two prestigious honours: the FP Canada Fellow distinction and the Donald J. Johnston Lifetime Achievement Award. These distinctions recognize individuals who have made meaningful contributions to the financial planning profession in Canada.

FP Canada Fellow Distinction

The FP Canada Fellow distinction recognizes those who have made significant contributions to furthering FP Canada's mandate, which is advancing the financial planning profession in Canada.

Criteria for receiving the FP Canada Fellow distinction include the following:

A long-standing history of volunteering that directly demonstrates a commitment to advancing FP Canada's mandate and purpose.

A history of developing, or inspiring others to develop or adopt, FP Canada's standards to further the public interest and the reputation of FP Canada's certifications – Certified Financial Planner® certification and Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ certification.

The deadline to submit nominations is May 20, 2024. For more details and full nomination guidelines, visit the FP Canada Fellow section of the FP Canada website.

Donald J. Johnston Lifetime Achievement Award

The Donald J. Johnston Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes profound lifetime contributions and positive impact on FP Canada's certifications and the financial planning profession. The award is named for Donald J. Johnston, who led FP Canada through its first successful decade as Canada's foremost standard-setting organization for the financial planning profession.

Prospective nominees for the Donald J. Johnston Award must be FP Canada Fellows, and they must have had a meaningful and far-reaching impact on the profession and the public it serves.

The nomination deadline is May 20, 2024. For more information, visit the Donald J. Johnston Award section of the FP Canada website.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

For further information: Media inquiries, please contact: Lee Reisch, FP Canada, [email protected]