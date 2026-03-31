Nominations Now Open for Four Esteemed FP Canada™ Awards

TORONTO, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - FP Canada is currently accepting nominations for four prestigious awards: the FP Canada™ Fellow distinction, the Donald J. Johnston Lifetime Achievement Award, the FP Canada Award of Distinction, and the FP Canada Emerging Leader Award. These awards recognize individuals who have made meaningful contributions to the financial planning profession in Canada.

The FP Canada Emerging Leader Award

Now in its second year, the Emerging Leader Award recognizes CFP® professionals and QAFP® professionals under 40 who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and innovation toward advancing professional financial planning within their professional careers. They must also have demonstrated a passion for giving back through volunteerism.

FP Canada Fellow Distinction

The FP Canada Fellow distinction recognizes CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals, QUALIFIED ASSOCIATE FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals, and FP Retired™ status holders who have made exceptional contributions toward advancing professional financial planning in Canada.

Nominees must demonstrate leadership and exceptional contributions toward advancing professional financial planning within both their professional career and through volunteerism.

The FP Canada Award of Distinction

The Award of Distinction was introduced in 2025. It honours individuals who aren't certified as financial planning professionals by FP Canada who have made exceptional contributions to the profession.

Nominees must demonstrate leadership and exceptional contributions toward advancing professional financial planning in Canada, either through their professional careers or volunteerism, or through a strong contribution in both areas.

Donald J. Johnston Lifetime Achievement Award

The Donald J. Johnston Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes profound lifetime contributions to FP Canada's certifications and on the financial planning profession as a whole.

Prospective nominees for the Donald J. Johnston Award must be FP Canada Fellow recipients, and they must have had a meaningful and far-reaching impact on the profession and the public it serves.

The nomination deadline for all four awards is May 15, 2026. For more information, visit the award section of the FP Canada website.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. For more information, visit fpcanada.ca.

SOURCE FP Canada

Contact for media inquiries: Molly Davidson, FP Canada, [email protected]