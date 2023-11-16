Nominations for the 2024 Land Awards are now open

Celebrating leadership in sustainable, equitable, and socially just land use and real estate across BC

VANCOUVER, BC, MUSQUEAM, SQUAMISH and TSLEIL-WAUTUTH TERRITORIES, BC, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Real Estate Foundation of BC (REFBC) is inviting nominations for the 2024 Land Awards, celebrating big ideas and bold leadership in sustainable, equitable, and socially just land use and real estate across BC.

Presented biennially since 2010, the Land Awards recognize outstanding projects and remarkable leaders that protect the lands and waters we love and create sustainable, inclusive, and resilient communities.

The Land Awards are presented by the Real Estate Foundation of BC. Photo: Pardeep Singh (CNW Group/Real Estate Foundation of BC)

There are five categories for projects and two categories for individuals. The deadline for nominations is December 15, 2023.

Winners and finalists will be selected by judging committees composed of community leaders and subject-matter experts, supported by REFBC Governors and staff.

The awards will be presented at the 2024 Land Awards Gala on June 13 in Vancouver.

Nominate a project

Project Awards recognize initiatives that raise the bar for sustainability, equity, and social justice in land use and real estate.

Eligible projects include buildings, campaigns, plans, policies, programs, research, tools, and other initiatives in BC.

Projects may demonstrate leadership through innovation, impact, collaboration, and engagement; by advancing Indigenous governance, knowledge, and rights; and/or by addressing the impacts of climate change.

There are five categories:

Land Use and Conservation

Fresh Water

Built Environment

Food Sovereignty

Real Estate

Nominate a person

Individual Awards recognize people who are leading the way with respect to sustainability, equity, and social justice in land use and real estate.

There are two categories:

Land Champion

Emerging Leader

Learn more

Nominate a project or person: LandAwards.com

Join the conversation: #LandAwards

About REFBC

The Real Estate Foundation of BC (REFBC) is a philanthropic organization working to advance sustainable, equitable, and socially just land use across BC. We fund projects, connect people, and share knowledge. Learn more: refbc.ca

