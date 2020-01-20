Nominations for the 2020 Champions of Mental Health Awards Launches Today

OTTAWA, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health (CAMIMH) is proud to announce that the submissions for the 2020 Champions of Mental Health Awards are now open. The Champions Awards is an annual campaign that recognizes outstanding individuals and organizations for their contributions to mental health. Each year the Champions are introduced at a gala and award ceremony in Ottawa.

This year, nominations will be accepted in the following categories:



The Sharon Johnston Champion of Mental Health Award for Youth - Any Canadian 21 and younger who has shown leadership in his or her community in promoting mental health and/or mental illness awareness, or any organization dedicated to providing services for youth Media - Any media personality or outlet who has contributed to public awareness of mental health or mental illness awareness Workplace Mental Health - Any employer or employee who has contributed to creating a mentally healthy workplace for staff Community Organization - Any organization that has provided great public service to community members experiencing mental illness Community Individual - Any person, who through personal commitment, has increased awareness about mental illness or reduced stigma in his or her community Parliamentarian - Any provincial or federal Parliamentarian who has advanced the mental health agenda in Canada Innovation - Researcher or Clinician - An innovative person or organization that, through their work, has advanced the mental health agenda in Canada

"We look forward to hearing the stories of outstanding Canadians who have championed mental health," said Florence Budden, CAMIMH Co-Chair. "Each year we are extremely impressed by the tireless and selfless work the nominees do, and we thank everyone who submits a nomination to recognize these individuals and groups."

CAMIMH encourages Canadians to submit nominations for individuals and organizations that they have seen champion mental health by completing the online nomination form. Submissions will be accepted until February 22, 2020. The awards will be held on May 5, 2020 at the historic Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa.

"We are eager to learn about the remarkable contributions individuals and organizations are accomplishing right across Canada," added Mark Ferdinand, CAMIMH Co-Chair. "At the gala, we have the honour of thanking these champions for their achievements in combatting mental health stigma and championing mental health parity."

CAMIMH would like to recognize its partners Bell Let's Talk (Presenting Sponsor) and the Mental Health Commission of Canada (Gold Sponsor), and Innovative Medicines Canada (Bronze Sponsor) who make the Champions Awards possible each year.

Established in 1998, the Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health (CAMIMH) is an alliance of mental health organizations comprised of health care providers and organizations representing persons with mental illness and their families and caregivers. CAMIMH's mandate is to ensure that mental health is placed on the national agenda so that persons with a lived experience of mental illness and their families receive appropriate access to care and support.

