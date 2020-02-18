Nominations Announced for the 2020 Canadian Screen Awards

Canadian Screen Awards Broadcast Gala to air live on CBC and CBC Gem on Sunday, March 29, 2020

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The nominees for the 2020 Canadian Screen Awards were announced today in 141 film, television, and digital media categories by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television (the Canadian Academy). The Awards will be presented in Toronto over five days during Canadian Screen Week, including the Canadian Screen Awards Broadcast Gala, which airs live on CBC and the CBC Gem streaming service on Sunday, March 29 at 8:00 PM (9:00 PM AT/9:30 PM NT).

The CBC hit series Schitt's Creek leads both television and overall Canadian Screen Award nominations with 26 in total. These include: Best Comedy Series; Best Writing, Comedy; and Best Direction, Comedy, as well as multiple acting nominations in Best Lead Actor, Comedy; Best Lead Actress, Comedy; Best Supporting Actress, Comedy; and Best Supporting Actor, Comedy. Leading the film categories, François Girard's The Song of Names received nine nominations in total, including Achievement in Art Direction / Production Design, Achievement in Costume Design, and Achievement in Visual Effects.

For the list of 2020 Canadian Screen Awards nominees, please visit academy.ca/nominees.

"Whether our nominees are household names or not as well known, we are privileged to celebrate their achievements at the Canadian Screen Awards," said Beth Janson, CEO, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. "Supporting these voices has never been more important, and we are proud to be at the heart of those efforts."

"What was a moment is now a full-on movement, with Canadians and the content they create finally giving a voice to the vibrant communities they represent," said John Young, Chair, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. "We are honoured to bring well-deserved attention to these incredible creative works."

The full press release is available here .

Media accreditation application is available here .

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television proudly acknowledges the support of its Leading Media Partner, CBC; its Premier Partner, Telefilm Canada; Platinum Partner, CTV; Principal Partner, Netflix; and its Lead Partners, the Canada Media Fund, Cineplex, and the Cogeco Fund.

Canadian Screen Week – March 23 - 29, 2020

Canadian Screen Week brings together the screen-based industry to celebrate the country's top talent in the film, television, and digital sectors with a multitude of events that culminate in the live broadcast of the Canadian Screen Awards on CBC and the CBC Gem streaming service on March 29, 2020 at 8:00 PM (9:00 PM AT / 9:30 PM NT). The week as a whole engages, inspires, and educates Canadians in the media industry and beyond. In addition to five award galas, the fan-favourite Family Fan Day meet and greet event (presented by Shaw Rocket Fund, March 28, 2020) and the Members Lounge professional development conference and coworking hub (March 23 - March 27, 2020) offer both members and the general public the chance to enjoy Canadian Screen Week.

Canadian Screen Award winners and Special Award recipients will be honoured at one of the five gala events: The CTV Gala Honouring Non-Fiction Programming (March 23, 2020); The CTV Gala Honouring Creative Fiction Storytelling (March 24, 2020); The Gala Honouring Digital Storytelling (presented with the participation of the Independent Production Fund, March 28, 2020); The Cinematic Arts Gala (presented by CBC Films, March 29, 2020); and the Canadian Screen Awards Broadcast Gala (March 29, 2020).

