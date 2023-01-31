The Weeknd leads with six nominations, Avril Lavigne and Tate McRae follow with five

Alexisonfire, Aysanabee and Jessie Reyez join lineup of celebrated performers, live from Edmonton on CBC

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The nominees for The 52nd Annual JUNO Awards were announced today by The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) at a press conference attended by media and industry notables inside the CBC's Canadian Broadcasting Centre, in downtown Toronto. This year's winners will be unveiled in Edmonton, Alberta at The JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented by Music Canada on Saturday, March 11 and The JUNO Awards Broadcast on Monday, March 13, broadcasting live on CBC.

For a complete list and biographies of all nominees and more information on The 2023 JUNO Awards, please visit junoawards.ca. Rewatch the full 2023 JUNO Nominee Announcement Presented by Ontario Creates at CBCMusic.ca/junos.

CARAS also revealed today that three more of this year's nominees will join the lineup of performers taking the stage at The JUNO Awards Broadcast – award-winning rock band Alexisonfire (Rock Album of the Year*), multi-instrumentalist, producer and singer songwriter Aysanabee (Contemporary Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year*) and multi-platinum R&B powerhouse Jessie Reyez (Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year and Music Video of the Year*).

Canada's Starboy The Weeknd sweeps this year's nominations with a total of six including: TikTok JUNO Fan Choice, Single of the Year, Album of the Year,* Artist of the Year,* Songwriter of the Year* and Pop Album of The Year. Pop punk legend Avril Lavigne and Albertan singer-songwriter Tate McRae followed with five nominations each, showcasing the enormous talent that reinforces Canada's global reach.

First-time nominees honoured with three nominations include acclaimed singer/songwriter Preston Pablo and dance-pop icon Rêve. Canadian rapper NAV also takes home three nominations alongside internationally celebrated singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes and country music duo The Reklaws.

The host province of Alberta is also well represented with first time nominations going to Altameda, Anthony Tan, The Bearhead Sisters, Cikwes, Devon Cole, The Ostara Project, Tehillah Worship, Rare Americans and WAKE.

Tickets for The 2023 JUNO Awards start at $49.00 (including tax plus fees) and are available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.ca/junos, by phone and in-person at the Rogers Place box office.

