Nomination of new Board Director, resignation of a Director and Cease-trade Order update

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - RYAH is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Tanvir Malik Mukhtar as a member of RYAH Group's Board of Directors. Ms. Mukhtar is being appointed following the resignation of Dr. George Anastassov, after serving on the Board for nearly 3 years. Dr. Anastassov is resigning for personal reasons, and the Company would like to thank him for his services, and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

Ms. Mukhtar brings two decades of experience working in leading financial institutions including Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Wilmington Trust, JPMorgan-Chase, Factiva/Reuters-Dow Jones, EuroMoney and PriceWaterhouseCoopers, building strategic business relationships on a global scale. Her significant ongoing relationships with the international investment community, including the City of London, will support RYAH's efforts to engage investors.

Ms. Mukhtar has also established a successful track record as an entrepreneur, creating, running and supporting businesses involved in background-checking tutors, wellness consumer goods, software development, AI, blockchain, and cryptocurrencies. She also served as Vice Chair of the Board, and Trustee for a human rights NGO in London, and as a Board Advisor to a FinTech company delivering AI platforms for finance, treasury, and payment solutions.

Ms. Mukhtar's educational achievements include an International Strategy & Diplomacy Master's degree from London School of Economics, a Political Science Bachelor's degree from Warwick University, and an international scholarship with the University of Massachusetts. She also qualified on Securities, Regulations & Derivatives with the UK's Financial Conduct Authority.

Dr. Dave Richards, RYAH's Chief Executive Officer, stated that "I have personally known Tanvir since 2015. I'm highly confident that her enormous talent, intellect, leadership, entrepreneurial qualities, experience, and network will bring immense value and perspective to our Board, and massively contribute to RYAH's journey and success."

Ms. Mukhtar commented ''I am delighted to be joining the RYAH Group board and look forward to working with such a strong senior management team. The priority is to focus and grow the business to greater success and profitability.''

Cease-Trade Order update

On November 25, 2022, the Company filed on SEDAR the audited financial statements to December 31, 2021, together with the respective Management Discussions & Analysis, and the CEO and CFO certificates. The Company is currently finishing the preparation of the first three quarterly financial statements for 2022, together with their respective MD&A documents. The Company plans on filing these financial statements and documents on SEDAR very soon, and will then promptly apply for a revocation of the Cease Trade Order, which should lead to a resumption of trading of the Company's shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About RYAH Group Inc.:

RYAH is a global Big Data and cannabis and other nutraceutical delivery technology company enabling valuable AI-powered predictive analytics of the efficacy of plant-based medicines and other substances administered through its IoT-connected devices including the world's only Smart InhalerTM and Smart PatchTM.

