Nominate an accomplished Canadian journalist for the CJF Lifetime Achievement Award

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Nominations are now open for the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating a Canadian journalist whose career demonstrates a dedication to the craft and whose work serves as an inspiration to others. The deadline is Feb. 21, 2020.

"In a world that needs honest, fearless reporting and analysis, rewarding excellence in journalism is not only an honour but a duty," says the Right Hon. Adrienne Clarkson, a jury member.

Nominees will be considered based on achievements for:

body of journalistic work during the person's career;

contribution to society through impactful journalism; and

recognition and respect from peers and community.

Individuals who have worked in any type of media (print, broadcast, digital) and in any journalistic field (news, business, politics, cartoon, arts, etc.) are eligible for consideration.

Last year's recipient was John Honderich, chair of Torstar Corporation, the parent company of the Toronto Star and numerous city and community newspapers, in recognition of a distinguished career committed to integrity and excellence in journalism.

He joined a list of esteemed journalists who have received the award including Peter Mansbridge, Jean Pelletier, Lloyd Robertson, Peter Bregg, Michael Maclear, Lise Bissonnette, Joe Schlesinger, Sally Armstrong, Knowlton Nash, June Callwood, Bernard Derome, Peter C. Newman, Peter Gzowski and Robert Fulford, among others.

The winner will be honoured at the CJF Awards at the Ritz-Carlton in Toronto on June 10, 2020. Early-bird rates for tickets and tables at the gala are available until Feb. 28, 2020.

Submit your nomination.

About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, the Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

SOURCE Canadian Journalism Foundation

For further information: Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected], 416-955-0396

Related Links

http://www.cjf-fjc.ca

