Nomadix Defends Innovations, Wins Canadian Patent Lawsuit Initiated by GuestTek

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ -- Nomadix, Inc. announced today that on March 31, 2021, the Federal Court of Canada rendered a comprehensive judgment in favor of Nomadix and declared that the Nomadix internet gateways neither infringe nor induce infringement of GuestTek Interactive Entertainment Ltd's Canadian Patent Nos. 2,600,760 and 2,750,345.

"Nomadix has powered visitor-based networks for over 25 years and continues to innovate to provide valuable solutions in the U.S., Canada and around the world," said Kelly Hughes, general counsel at Nomadix, Inc. "The company focuses on delivering products with quality and integrity, and we are pleased with the court's emphatic ruling dismissing GuestTek's case and validating our position."

The patents in question related to network security and bandwidth management. Nomadix responded and defended its intellectual property, partners and customers during the trial. The three-and-a-half week trial was conducted by videoconference with fact witnesses, expert witnesses and party representatives participating in Alberta, Quebec, Illinois, California, Texas and Utah.

About Nomadix

With more than 25 years of experience, Nomadix enables over 5 million daily internet connections in over 150 countries. With a global reputation for unparalleled reliability and ease of management, its patented gateways are the industry standard in hospitality, used by tens of thousands of properties and supporting millions of rooms worldwide. The company provides hotel and property owners, brands, property management groups and managed service providers (MSPs) with a suite of solutions that will enhance the guest and tenant experience, today and into the future. From in-room entertainment with TV casting, to secure Wi-Fi, to a PBX phone service – travelers can feel at home wherever they go. For more information, visit nomadix.com.

Media Contacts:

Aubrey Coggins

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

Sami Stansberry

PR for Nomadix

[email protected]

312-481-6251

SOURCE Nomadix

Related Links

https://nomadix.com

