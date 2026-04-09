Nômade Tulum, Nômade Holbox, and Be Tulum Launch 20% Summer Offer, Redefining Luxury Travel Through Signature Journey Designers

Exclusive Tulum and Holbox summer offer invites travelers to experience personalized, transformational stays curated by expert Journey Designers.

TULUM, Mexico, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- This summer, travelers seeking elevated, meaningful escapes are invited to discover a new expression of luxury. Nômade Tulum, Nômade Holbox, and Be Tulum introduce an exclusive 20% summer offer, paired with their signature Journey Designer experience, a personalized approach to hospitality that blends wellness, culture, and connection.

A Limited-Time Pre-Summer Offer in Tulum and Holbox

Be Destination Tulum

Available for a limited time -Now to Apr 30- guests can experience the jungles of Tulum, the serene shores of Holbox, and the refined beachfront setting of Be Tulum with 20% savings on stays. Returning guests and loyalty program members receive an additional 5% exclusive savings.

This offer provides an opportunity to explore some of Mexico's most sought-after destinations through a lens of intentional luxury and personalized service.

Why Choose Nômade Tulum, Nômade Holbox, and Be Tulum

Signature Journey Designer service offering fully personalized itineraries a distinctive approach to personalized hospitality. Each guest is paired with a Journey Designer who curates tailored experiences inspired by the essence of Tulum and Holbox, seamlessly blending wellness, gastronomy, culture, and nature.

offering fully personalized itineraries a distinctive approach to personalized hospitality. Each guest is paired with a Journey Designer who curates tailored experiences inspired by the essence of Tulum and Holbox, seamlessly blending wellness, gastronomy, culture, and nature. Immersive wellness experiences , including yoga, ceremonies, and holistic therapies

, including yoga, ceremonies, and holistic therapies Elevated gastronomy rooted in local ingredients

A distinct expression of Latin luxury, blending design, nature, and authenticity

"Our Journey Designers are the true artists of hospitality," said Andrea Durre, Cluster Hotel Manager. "They create space for discovery and connection, transforming each stay into a personal journey."

Reservations

To reserve your summer escape, visit Nomade Tulum, Nomade Holbox, or Be Destination Tulum. Offer subject to availability. Terms and conditions apply.

ABOUT NÔMADE TEMPLE TULUM

Nômade Temple Tulum, opened in 2015 at the southern tip of the Riviera Maya, offers a unique hotel experience focused on emotional well-being through genuine human connection. With 99 curated spaces--rooms, suites, tree houses, and tents--Nômade blends seamlessly into the Mayan jungle and beaches. Guests can enjoy three restaurants: Macondo (intimate, Moroccan-inspired), La Popular (beachfront, local flavors), and KUU Tulum (Japanese Omakase by Chef Hirokazu Sato). nomadetulum.com @nomadetulum

ABOUT NÔMADE TEMPLE HOLBOX

Opened in 2022 on the north coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, Nômade Temple Holbox is an adults-only beach sanctuary and natural refuge. With just 30 rooms--including treehouse, oceanfront, and moon temple suites--the property offers low-impact design and daily wellness experiences like ocean deck yoga and private water-flow sessions. Dining is relaxed at La Popular, where guests gather by the sea. nomadeholbox.com @Nomadeholbox

ABOUT BE DESTINATION TULUM

Awarded a Michelin Key, BE Destination Tulum is an adult-only luxury beachfront resort on the Mexican Caribbean, managed by Nomade People. The 64-suite retreat blends design and nature for a relaxed atmosphere, with wellness experiences at Yaan Healing Sanctuary Spa and diverse dining at Ocumare (cacao-focused), Mare'zia (Mediterranean), and 4 FU3GOS (open-fire cuisine). betulum.com @betulumhotel

SOURCE Nômade Tulum

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