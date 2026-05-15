Nômade Temple Tulum, Nômade Temple Holbox & Be Destination Tulum Launch Creative Summer Season with a stay 3, pay 2 Offer

Redefining Hospitality Through Culture, Wellbeing, and the Arts

TULUM, Mexico, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- Along the Caribbean coast of Mexico, a new rhythm of travel is emerging. Nômade Temple Tulum, Be Destination Tulum, and Nômade Temple Holbox unveil Creative Season, an immersive cultural program running from May through November that reimagines the traditional hospitality calendar as a space for exploration, experimentation, and creative expression.

Unlock your Third Night Free at Nômade Temples

Rather than defining the season by occupancy or pace, Creative Season is shaped by its potential. It is a time where space expands, time slows, and the conditions are set for deeper inquiry, transforming each destination into a living cultural hub and creative laboratory where ideas are not only presented but developed in real time.

A Living Cultural Ecosystem

During Creative Season, each property transforms into a dynamic cultural hub where artists, facilitators, chefs, and musicians act as affiliates, co-authors shaping an evolving program rooted in shared creation. Guests are invited to participate and engage in a fluid experience that unfolds in real time.

Guided by themes such as Learn, Move, Meditate, Listen, Nourish, Dance, Celebrate, and Express, programming comes to life through workshops, immersive journeys, residencies, and rituals, each designed to feel intuitive, organic, and deeply connected to its environment.

A Summer Invitation: Experience Creative Season with Exclusive Savings

To celebrate the launch of Creative Season, Nômade Temple Tulum, Nômade Temple Holbox, and Be Destination Tulum introduce a limited-time Summer Offer, inviting travelers to experience this immersive cultural program with a third night free offer.

Details:

For every two consecutive paid nights, guest receive the third night complimentary.

Wellbeing consultation and wellbeing classes included

Daily breakfast for two

Offer subject to availability.

Book Now Nômade Temple Tulum, Nômade Temple Holbox, and Be Destination Tulum

Creative Season as Incubation

At its core, Creative Season represents a shift in perspective, transforming quieter travel periods into a phase of incubation, research, and artistic exploration.

With more physical and energetic space available, the properties become platforms for process-driven work:

Residencies that allow creators to develop new ideas over time

Labs where disciplines intersect in collaborative experimentation

Workshops and sessions that evolve through guest interaction

Cultural moments shaped organically by the people present

Here, the emphasis is not on finished outcomes, but on the creative journey itself--where ideas remain open, responsive, and alive.

Immersive Journeys: A New Dimension of Wellbeing

Among the most distinctive elements of Creative Season are the Immersive Journeys, a flexible retreat format designed for modern travelers seeking depth without rigidity.

Led by globally recognized practitioners, these multi-day experiences explore themes such as movement, sensuality, sound, ritual, and personal transformation. Guests are invited to engage at their own pace, integrating meaningful practices into their stay rather than disconnecting from the world.

Guided by Intention: The Journey Designer

Each guest experience is supported by a dedicated Journey Designer, who offers personalized guidance through a complimentary consultation. Based on individual intentions, guests receive a curated path of workshops, rituals, and one-on-one sessions--ensuring every stay becomes both intentional and transformative.

A Shared Vision Across Three Destinations

While each property expresses Creative Season through its own unique lens, they remain connected through a shared philosophy:

Nômade Temple Tulum: A sanctuary of ritual, sound, and cultural immersion between jungle and sea

Nômade Temple Holbox: A dreamlike island escape where simplicity, nature, and creativity flow effortlessly

Be Destination Tulum: A refined expression of design, gastronomy, and contemporary luxury rooted in place

Together, they form a network of destinations where ideas, people, and creative energy flow seamlessly.

ABOUT NÔMADE TEMPLE TULUM

Nômade Temple Tulum, opened in 2015 at the southern tip of the Riviera Maya, offers a unique hotel experience focused on emotional well-being through genuine human connection. With 99 curated spaces--rooms, suites, tree houses, and tents--Nômade blends seamlessly into the Mayan jungle and beaches. Guests can enjoy three restaurants: Macondo (intimate, Moroccan-inspired), La Popular (beachfront, local flavors), and KUU Tulum (Japanese Omakase by Chef Hirokazu Sato). nomadetulum.com @nomadetulum

ABOUT NÔMADE TEMPLE HOLBOX

Opened in 2022 on the north coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, Nômade Temple Holbox is an adults-only beach sanctuary and natural refuge. With just 30 rooms--including treehouse, oceanfront, and moon temple suites--the property offers low-impact design and daily wellness experiences like ocean deck yoga and private water-flow sessions. Dining is relaxed at La Popular, where guests gather by the sea. nomadeholbox.com @Nomadeholbox

ABOUT BE DESTINATION TULUM

Awarded a Michelin Key, Be Destination Tulum is an adult-only luxury beachfront resort on the Mexican Caribbean, managed by Nomade People. The 64-suite retreat blends design and nature for a relaxed atmosphere, with wellness experiences at Yaan Healing Sanctuary Spa and diverse dining at Ocumare (cacao-focused), Mare'zia (Mediterranean), and 4 FU3GOS (open-fire cuisine). betulum.com @betulumhotel

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SOURCE Nômade Tulum

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