MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Vincent Metcalfe, CEO and Chair of the Board of Directors of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad" or the "Company") stated "2021 was a transformative year for Nomad as our team successfully delivered on the many milestones laid out upon our initial listing in May 2020. Over the past 18 months, our team delivered four major acquisitions of high-quality royalties and streams and demonstrated that we have the required skill set and partnerships to add significant growth through M&A. In 2022, we will continue to execute on accretive deals to further fuel growth and increase asset diversification."

The recent highlights include:

  • New value accretive transactions for a total over $220 million on near-term cash flowing royalties and streams, including the Platreef Gold Stream, the Greenstone Gold Stream and the Caserones Copper Royalty
  • Implementing innovative ESG-linked long-term financial commitment on the Greenstone Gold Stream, pioneer in the precious metals royalty sector
  • Listing on the New York Stock Exchange
  • Increasing credit facility by $75 million to $125 million
  • Maintaining sector leading dividend yield at 2.1%, one of the highest in the precious metals royalty sector
  • Completing offering for gross proceeds of C$42.5 million in the beginning of January 2022
  • Maintaining low general and administrative expenses compared to peers
  • Establishing various tools to enhance financial flexibility including the at-the-market equity program for up to $50 million, normal course issuer bid program and dividend reinvestment plan

Major acquisitions announced in 2021 have significantly enhanced 3-year GEO growth (2022-2025) to 130% for Nomad's portfolio of assets compared to 8% at Nomad's creation in May 2020, less than two years ago.

Guidance

In 2022, Nomad expects attributable royalty and stream sales to total 23,000 to 27,000 Gold equivalent ounces([1]) ("GEOs") using commodity prices of $1,800 per ounce for gold, $24.00 per ounce for silver and $4.00 per pound of copper.

Attributable royalty and stream sales are expected to reach 60,000 GEOs(1) by 2025 based on the same commodity prices as those underpinning 2022 guidance. This guidance assumes the start of operations at the Greenstone and Platreef mines in 2024 and Cortez complex's Robertson deposit in 2025.

The 2022 and 3-year guidance are based on our assessment of public forecasts and other disclosure by the third-party owners and operators of our assets.

Recent acquisitions announced:

  • Entered into a gold purchase agreement with Ivanplats (Pty) Ltd. with respect to the Platreef palladium-rhodium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold project in South Africa. The Company will provide up-front cash payments totalling $75 million in gold stream funding as part of a $200 million gold stream co-investment with Orion Mine Finance. In December 2021, the Company paid the first deposit of $18.8 million. The Company financed the cash consideration by drawing $18.8 million on its revolving credit facility.
  • Entered into a gold purchase agreement with a subsidiary of Orion Mine Finance with respect to its 40% interest in Greenstone Gold Mines LP, the owner of the Greenstone Gold project, in Canada. The Company will provide up-front cash payments totalling $95 million. In December 2021, the Company paid the first deposit of $13.3 million.
  • Completed the acquisition of an effective 0.63% NSR royalty on the producing Caserones copper mine in Chile as part of two separate transactions for a total cash consideration of $50.3 million and the issuance of 2,000,000 warrants of the Company. The Company financed the cash consideration by drawing $50 million on its revolving credit facility.
  • Completed the acquisition of a 0.21% NSR royalty on the Blackwater Gold Project located in central British Columbia, Canada for a total cash consideration of $1.8 million and the issuance of 1,583,710 common shares of the Company.
  • In January 2022, completed the acquisition of a portfolio of five royalties covering a number of Canadian exploration projects located in Ontario and Québec, Canada, satisfying the purchase price payable of $0.7 million by issuing 96,818 common shares of the Company.

Fourth quarter highlights and annual results:

  • GEOs(1) sold of 3,231 for Q4 2021 (3,587 for Q4 2020) and 16,372 for the year 2021 (14,870 for 2020).
  • Revenues of $6.8 million for Q4 2021 ($6.8 million for Q4 2020) and $27.2 million for the year 2021 ($26.8 million for 2020).
  • Net loss attributable to Nomad's shareholders of $2.5 million for Q4 2021 (net income of $11.3 million for Q4 2020) and net loss attributable to Nomad's shareholders of $1.7 million for the year 2021 (net income of $20.1 million for 2020).
  • Adjusted net loss(1) of $1.7 million for Q4 2021 (adjusted net income(1) of $1.3 million for Q4 2020) and adjusted net loss(1) of $1.7 million for the year 2021 ($9.7 million for 2020).
  • $12.4 million of cash as at December 31, 2021.

Q4 2021 and 2020:

For the three months ended

December 31, 2021 ($000)

Revenues

Gross profit

Revenues
attributable to
Nomad(1)

Cash operating
margin attributable
to Nomad(1)

Bonikro Gold Stream

1,701

371

1,701

1,324

Mercedes Gold and Silver Stream

2,393

681

2,393

2,261

Blyvoor Gold Stream

381

236

381

260

RDM Gold Royalty

262

120

262

262

Moss Gold Royalty

123

28

123

123

Caserones Copper Royalty

1,923

1,258

1,298

1,298

Total

6,783

2,694

6,158

5,528

For the three months ended

December 31, 2020 ($000)

Revenues

Gross profit

Revenues a
ttributable to
Nomad(1)

Cash operating
margin
attributable to
Nomad(1)

Premier Gold Prepay Loan

1,697

1,697

1,697

Bonikro Gold Stream

2,851

702

2,851

2,242

Mercedes Gold and Silver Stream

1,617

723

1,617

1,299

South Arturo Silver Stream

15

7

15

12

RDM Gold Royalty

396

222

396

396

Moss Gold Royalty

208

69

208

208

Total

6,784

1,723

6,784

5,854

GEOs earned(1)

2021

2020

Premier Gold Prepay Loan

900

Bonikro Gold Stream

944

1,524

Mercedes Gold and Silver Stream

1,329

833

South Arturo Silver Stream

8

Blyvoor Gold Stream

212

RDM Gold Royalty

146

211

Moss Gold Royalty

69

111

Caserones Copper Royalty

531

Total

3,231

3,587

Years 2021 and 2020:

For the year ended

December 31, 2021 ($000)

Revenues

Gross profit

Revenues
attributable to
Nomad(1)

Cash operating
margin
attributable to
Nomad(1)

Premier Gold Prepay Loan

1,518

1,518

1,518

Bonikro Gold Stream

9,108

1,916

9,108

7,067

Mercedes Gold and Silver Stream

11,475

4,044

11,475

10,057

South Arturo Silver Stream

58

43

58

47

Blyvoor Gold Stream

574

353

574

390

RDM Gold Royalty

995

446

995

995

Moss Gold Royalty

519

129

519

519

Caserones Copper Royalty

2,905

1,978

1,960

1,960

Total

27,152

8,909

26,207

22,553

For the year ended

December 31, 2020 ($000)

Revenues

Gross profit

Revenues
attributable to
Nomad(1)

Cash operating
margin
attributable to
Nomad(1)

Premier Gold Prepay Loan

11,689

15

11,689

11,689

Bonikro Gold Stream – cash settled

425

192

425

425

Bonikro Gold Stream – in-kind delivery

7,029

1,691

7,029

5,541

Mercedes Gold and Silver Stream

5,033

1,510

5,033

4,066

South Arturo Silver Stream

50

16

50

41

Woodlawn Silver Stream

1,154

561

1,154

928

RDM Gold Royalty

1,178

479

1,178

1,178

Moss Gold Royalty

208

69

208

208

Total

26,766

4,533

26,766

24,076

GEOs earned(1)

2021

2020

Premier Gold Prepay Loan

900

6,700

Bonikro Gold Stream – cash settled

322

Bonikro Gold Stream – in-kind delivery

5,102

3,722

Mercedes Gold and Silver Stream

6,591

1,796

South Arturo Silver Stream

31

27

Blyvoor Gold Stream

321

Woodlawn Silver Stream

675

RDM Gold Royalty

553

620

Moss Gold Royalty

289

111

Caserones Copper Royalty

2,585

Total

16,372

13,973

For the fourth quarter of 2021, revenue attributable to Nomad was sourced 79% from gold and silver and 21% from copper. For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenue attributable to Nomad was sourced 93% from gold and silver and 7% from copper. Geographically, revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 was sourced 64% (68% for the year 2020) from the Americas, 36% (28% for the year 2020) from Africa and 0% (4% for the year 2020) from Australia.

Update on the Woodlawn Silver Stream:

On February 17, 2022, DEVELOP Global Limited ("DEVELOP") announced it has agreed to acquire Heron Resources Limited ("Heron"), the owner of the Woodlawn mine in Australia for an upfront consideration of A$30 million ($22 million) and success-driven milestone-related payments of up to A$70 million ($50 million). DEVELOP has entered into binding Co-Operation Deeds with Nomad and other parties who, together, hold in aggregate more than 50% of the value of the total claims against Heron, pursuant to which those creditors have agreed to vote in favour of the deed of company arrangement proposed by DEVELOP pursuant to which DEVELOP will acquire Heron. In connection with the acquisition of Heron by DEVELOP, the existing Nomad stream arrangement in respect of the Woodlawn mine will remain in place, subject to the following amendments, amongst others:

  • The aggregate amount of silver to be delivered to the Company will be capped at A$27 million ($19.4 million); and
  • A secondary stream will be introduced in respect of tailings, under which A$1.0 million ($0.7 million) will be paid for every 1Mt of tailings ore processed at a certain tenement at the Woodlawn mine, capped at A$10 million ($7.2 million).

The Company will further refine its assessment of the impact of the above amendments to the Woodlawn Silver Stream on its carrying value in Q1 2022 as the proposed transaction progresses and additional information on DEVELOP's plans is made available.

Declaration of dividends:

Nomad is also pleased to announce a quarterly dividend of C$0.05 per common share, payable on April 14, 2022 to Nomad's shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2022.

The dividend has been designated by Nomad as an "eligible dividend" under the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Nomad has a dividend reinvestment plan (the "Plan") which allows shareholders to reinvest their cash dividends into additional common shares The Company will issue additional common shares through treasury at a 3% discount to the weighted average price of the common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five (5) trading days immediately preceding the dividend payment date. To participate in the Plan, registered shareholders must deliver a properly completed Plan enrolment form to Computershare Trust Company of Canada not less than five (5) business days before a dividend record date. The Plan and enrollment forms are available on the Company's website at  www.nomadroyalty.com/en/investors/dividend/. Eligible registered shareholders may enroll in the Plan online through the plan agent's self-service web portal at www.investorcentre.com/Nomad.

Non-registered beneficial shareholders who wish to participate in the Plan should contact their financial advisor, broker, investment dealer, bank or other financial institution who holds their common shares to inquire about the applicable enrolment deadline and to request enrolment in the Plan. For more information on how to enroll or any other inquiries, contact the Plan Agent at 1-800-564-6253 (toll-free in North America), 1-514-982-7555 (outside North America) or www.investorcentre.com/Nomad.

Share Capital:

On December 31, 2021 there were 56,684,334 common shares of Nomad outstanding. As at February 22, 2022, the Company had 61,456,966 common shares, 1,382,093 share options and 24,881,654 common share purchase warrants outstanding entitling the holders to purchase 2,488,164 common shares. The Company also had 209,879 restricted share units, 78,500 performance share units and 148,380 deferred share units outstanding. Pursuant to the deferred payment payable to Yamana Gold Inc. and based on the last daily exchange rate published by the Bank of Canada (on February 18, 2022) prior to this press release, 1,414,887 common shares would be issuable should the conversion option be exercised on such date.

Non-IFRS Measures and Other Measures:

Nomad has included certain performance measures in this press release that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), including (i) adjusted net income (loss), (ii) cash operating margin attributable to Nomad and (iii) cash cost of sales.

These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and other companies may calculate these measures differently. The presentation of these non-IFRS measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

In addition to the non-IFRS performance measures described below, the Company's royalty and stream revenues are converted to GEOs by dividing revenues for a specific period by the average realized gold price per ounce for the gold stream revenues and by dividing revenues by the average gold price for the gold royalty revenues, for the respective period. Silver earned from royalty and stream agreements are converted to gold equivalent ounces by multiplying the silver ounces by the average silver price for the period and dividing by the average gold price for the period. The Company's gross amount received or receivable from the Caserones copper royalty is converted to gold equivalent ounces by dividing the dividend received or receivable before taxes for a specific period by the average gold price, for the respective period.

Adjusted Net Income (loss)

Adjusted net income (loss) is calculated by removing the effects of the non-cash cost of sales related to the gold prepay loan, the non-cash change in fair value of the conversion option for the Deferred Payment to Yamana Gold Inc. and the non-cash change in fair value of gold prepay loan and the deferred income tax recovery related to stream interests subject to the RTO Transaction. The Company believes that, in addition to measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance.

The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) (in thousands of dollars).


Three months ended
December 31,

Years ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$





Net income

(2,390)

11,264

(1,459)

20,111





Adjustments:



Non-cash cost of sales related to the gold prepay loan

1,702

1,522

11,674

Change in fair value of gold prepay loan

(487)

690

(5,454)

Listing expenses

23,492

Change in fair value of conversion option

1,148

(6,366)

(1,425)

1,693

Deferred income tax recovery

(418)

(4,786)

(1,003)

(41,812)

Adjusted net income (loss)

(1,660)

1,327

(1,675)

9,704

Cash Operating Margin Attributable to Nomad

Cash operating margin attributable to Nomad is calculated by subtracting the cash cost of sales from the total revenues adjusted to remove revenues attributable to non-controlling shareholders. The Company presents cash operating margin as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other streaming and royalty companies who present results on a similar basis as well as to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow.

The following table provides a calculation of cash operating margin attributable to Nomad (in thousands of dollars).


Three months ended
December 31,

Years ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$





Cash operating margin attributable to Nomad



Total revenue

6,783

6,784

27,152

26,766

Less: Revenue attributable to the non-controlling 
     shareholders

(625)

(945)

 

Total revenue attributable to Nomad

6,158

6,784

26,207

26,766

Less: Cash cost of sales (1)

630

930

3,654

2,690

Cash operating margin attributable to Nomad

5,528

5,854

22,553

24,076

Cash operating margin attributable to Nomad (% of
revenue attributable to Nomad)

90 %

86 %

86 %

90 %

(¹)

See reconciliation of cash cost of sales below.

Cash Cost of Sales

Cash cost of sales is calculated by subtracting depletion and non-cash costs of sales related to the gold prepay loan from the total cost of sales. In addition to measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow in comparison with other streaming and royalty companies in the precious metals mining industry who present similar measures of performance.

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash cost of sales (in thousands of dollars).


Three months ended
December 31,

Years ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$





Cost of sales

4,089

5,061

18,243

22,233

Less: Depletion

(3,459)

(2,429)

(13,067)

(7,869)

Less: Purchased cost of gold ounces received
related to the gold prepay loan (non-cash)

(1,702)

(1,522)

(11,674)

Cash cost of sales

630

930

3,654

2,690

QUALIFIED PERSON

Vincent Cardin-Tremblay, P. Geo., Vice President, Geology of Nomad Royalty is the "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, respectively, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance, management's expectations regarding Nomad's growth, results of operations, estimated future revenues, performance guidance, outlook, including GEOs guidance, carrying value of assets, future dividends, and the beginning of operations at the Greenstone and Platreef mines and Cortez complex's Robertson deposit by anticipated dates. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Nomad expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Nomad believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which Nomad will purchase gold, silver and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; problems inherent to the marketability of gold, silver, copper and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects Nomad; changes in accounting policies, impact of inflation, global liquidity and credit availability, stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, loss of key employees, and other related risks and uncertainties, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces of Canada and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission available  under  the Company's  profile  on  EDGAR  at  www.sec.gov. Nomad cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on the forward looking statements contained herein should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risks they entail. Nomad believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Nomad undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.
Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash

12,377

22,517

Amounts receivable

2,857

1,349

Gold prepay loan

6,920

Other assets

2,935

1,023

Total current assets

18,169

31,809

Non-current assets

Gold prepay loan

8,237

Royalty, stream and other interests

314,783

207,923

Deferred income taxes

43,061

42,059

Total non-current assets

357,844

258,219

Total assets

376,013

290,028



Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

6,057

4,391

Deferred payment liability - host contract

9,712

Deferred payment liability - conversion option

1,588

Total current liabilities

17,357

4,391

Non-current liabilities

Deferred payment liability – host contract

9,046

Deferred payment liability – conversion option

3,013

Revolving credit facility

68,750

Total non-current liabilities

68,750

12,059

Total liabilities

Total liabilities

86,107

16,450



Equity

Common shares

255,305

254,210

Warrants

3,156

2,838

Contributed surplus

4,732

3,091

Retained earnings

2,785

13,439

Equity attributable to Nomad Royalty Company Ltd's shareholders

265,978

273,578

Non-controlling interests

23,928

Total equity

289,906

273,578

Total liabilities and equity

376,013

290,028

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.
Consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income (unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

$

$

$

$

Revenue



Gold and silver sales

4,475

6,180

22,733

24,955

Other revenue

2,308

604

4,419

1,811

Total revenue

6,783

6,784

27,152

26,766

Cost of sales



Purchased cost of gold and silver

630

2,632

5,176

14,364

Depletion of royalty, stream and other interests

3,459

2,429

13,067

7,869

Total costs of sales

4,089

5,061

18,243

22,233

Gross profit

2,694

1,723

8,909

4,533

Other operating expenses (income)



General and administrative expenses

2,007

1,065

5,708

2,615

Project evaluation expenses

62

36

433

93

Share-based compensation

582

580

2,367

2,742

Change in fair value of gold prepay loan

(487)

690

(5,454)

Share of income of associate

(373)

Listing expenses

23,492

Total other operating expenses

2,651

1,194

8,825

23,488

Operating income (loss)

43

529

84

(18,955)

Other income (expenses)



Change in fair value of conversion option

(1,148)

6,366

1,425

(1,693)

Finance costs

(746)

(395)

(2,396)

(787)

Other losses

(265)

27

(338)

(27)

Total other income (expenses)

(2,159)

5,998

(1,309)

(2,507)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(2,116)

6,527

(1,225)

(21,462)

Income tax recovery (expense)

(274)

4,737

(234)

41,573

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)

(2,390)

11,264

(1,459)

20,111

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:



Nomad Royalty Company Ltd's shareholders

(2,502)

11,264

(1,676)

20,111

Non-controlling interests

112

217

Net income (loss) per share



Basic

(0.04)

0.21

(0.03)

0.45

Diluted

(0.04)

0.09

(0.03)

0.45

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding



Basic (in thousands)

56,667

54,330

56,645

44,661

Diluted (in thousands)

56,667

56,151

56,645

45,041

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.
Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

$

$

$

$

Operating activities



Net income (loss) for the period

(2,390)

11,264

(1,459)

20,111

Adjustments for:





Cost of sales related to gold prepay loan

1,702

1,522

11,674

Depletion of royalty, stream and other interests

3,459

2,429

13,067

7,869

Share-based compensation

582

580

2,367

2,742

Change in fair value of gold prepay loan

(487)

690

(5,454)

Listing expense

22,390

Change in fair value of conversion option

1,148

(6,366)

(1,425)

1,693

Share of income of associate, net of dividends received

(14)

Deferred income tax recovery

(418)

(4,786)

(1,002)

(41,812)

Finance costs

256

227

1,018

471

Interest received

236

210

1,107

Changes in other assets and liabilities



Amounts receivable

1,126

(423)

838

(1,102)

Other assets

553

200

(1,148)

(340)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(767)

202

(1,883)

1,049

Cash provided by operating activities

3,549

4,778

12,781

20,398

Investing activities



Cash acquired

8,195

2,311

11,344

Acquisition of gold prepay loan

(15,500)

Acquisition of royalty, stream and other interests

(32,267)

(3,353)

(60,720)

(15,293)

Acquisition of investments in associate

(23,176)

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(32,267)

4,842

(81,585)

(19,449)

Financing activities



Proceeds on issuance of common shares

9,652

Share and warrant issue expenses

(149)

(15)

(863)

Exercise of share options

40

44

Revolving credit drawn

18,750

68,750

Financing fees

(92)

(16)

(1,135)

(430)

Dividends paid

(2,224)

(1,966)

(8,980)

(1,966)

Net parent investment

15,175

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

16,474

(2,131)

58,664

21,568

Net increase (decrease) in cash

(12,244)

7,489

(10,140)

22,517

Cash at beginning of period

24,621

15,028

22,517

Cash at end of period

12,377

22,517

12,377

22,517

______________________________________

(1)

Refer to the Non-IFRS measures and Other measures section of this press release.

