MONTREAL, April 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad" or the "Company") (TSX: NSR) (OTC: NSRXF) is pleased to announce (i) certain amendments to its Mercedes and South Arturo precious metals streams, including new gold delivery obligations and (ii) the repayment of the gold prepay loan with Premier Gold Mines Limited ("Premier") (the "Gold Prepay Agreement") in connection with the closing of the acquisition by Equinox Gold Corp. ("Equinox") of Premier and the creation of a new US-focused company called i-80 Gold Corp. ("i-80 Gold") that will own the South Arturo Mine in Nevada, USA, amongst other US assets previously held by Premier (the "Arrangement").

Nomad, through its wholly owned subsidiary OMF Fund II SO Ltd ("OMF"), has entered into a second amended and restated purchase and sale agreement (gold and silver) with certain subsidiaries of Equinox in respect of the Mercedes Mine in Mexico (the "Mercedes Stream Agreement") and a new purchase and sale agreement (silver) with i-80 Gold in respect of the South Arturo Mine (the "South Arturo Stream Agreement" and collectively with the Mercedes Stream Agreement, the "Stream Agreements"). The key changes to the terms of the Stream Agreements are as follows:

New Mercedes Gold and Silver Stream Agreement and Repayment of Gold Prepay Agreement

The Mercedes Stream Agreement has been amended and restated and now provides for, in addition to silver deliveries, fixed quarterly gold deliveries of 1,000 ounces of refined gold to OMF from the Mercedes Mine (subject to upward and downward adjustments in certain circumstances), plus an additional 6.5% of such adjusted amount payable in refined gold. Fixed quarterly gold deliveries shall terminate once an aggregate of 9,000 ounces of gold have been delivered (not including any refined gold received pursuant to the additional 6.5% of the adjusted amount). If the quarterly average gold price is greater than US$1,650 per ounce in any quarter, then the aggregate gold quantity deliverable in the next quarter is reduced by 100 ounces of refined gold, and if the quarterly average gold price is less than US$1,350 per ounce, then the aggregate gold quantity deliverable is increased by 100 ounces of refined gold). Concurrently with the completion of the Arrangement and entering into the Mercedes Stream Agreement, the Gold Prepay Agreement has been terminated.

The Mercedes Stream Agreement will continue to provide for a 100% silver stream on the Mercedes Mine until 3.75 million ounces (2.73 million ounces as of March 31, 2021) of silver have been delivered to OMF, as well as minimum annual deliveries of 300 thousand ounces of silver until 2.1 million ounces (1.5 million ounces as of March 31, 2021) of silver have been delivered to OMF.

South Arturo Silver Stream Agreement

OMF and i-80 Gold have entered into a new South Arturo Stream Agreement that provides for deliveries from i-80 Gold to OMF of 100% of the ounces of refined silver in attributable production from the existing mineralized areas at South Arturo and 50% of ounces of refined silver in attributable production from the exploration stream area.

Other Developments

In addition, the parties to the Mercedes Stream Agreement have agreed to make certain amendments to the existing RDM royalty agreement over the Riacho dos Machados Gold Mine located in the northern part of Minas Gerais, Brazil, which royalty is held by Nomad with Mineração Riacho dos Machados, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Equinox.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Vincent Cardin-Tremblay, P. Geo., Vice President, Geology of Nomad Royalty is the "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

ABOUT NOMAD

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is a gold & silver royalty company that purchases rights to a percentage of the gold or silver produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Nomad owns a portfolio of 14 royalty and stream assets, of which 6 are on currently producing mines. Nomad plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional producing and near-term producing gold & silver streams and royalties. For more information please visit: www.nomadroyalty.com.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Nomad expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Nomad believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: the impossibility to acquire royalties, streams and to fund precious metal streams, gold prices, Nomad's royalty and stream interests including the inability to come to an agreement on the terms of any amendment to the RDM royalty, access to skilled consultants, results of mining operations, exploration and development activities for properties with respect to which Nomad holds a royalty or stream, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment, timeliness of government or court approvals, actual performance of facilities, equipment and processes relative to specifications and expectations, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market and business conditions. Nomad cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on the forward-looking statements contained herein should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risks they entail. Nomad believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Nomad undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law.

