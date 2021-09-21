Nolk Entreprises Inc. completes acquisition of Rachel, the female-led hosiery and sustainable essentials retailer

Rachel, the Quebec-based, direct-to-consumer retailer, is poised for a global expansion as it announces its acquisition by Nolk Entreprises Inc.

MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Nolk Entreprises Inc., Canadian digital brand architects, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Quebec-based DTC retailer, Rachel. The partnership will allow Rachel to amplify their reach globally, test new products and expand into new markets.

"We're so proud of Rachel's path; seven years after our initial launch, it's now time for an evolution," says Mélanie Heyberger, Rachel co-founder. "The partnership with Nolk was a natural next-step, allowing us to accomplish our vision for the brand, while staying true to our core values."

Founders Carolyne Parent and Mélanie Heyberger were inspired to create Rachel while working together in the corporate world and realizing there were no sustainable, size-inclusive, and fashionable options in the hosiery category. Together, they launched the brand in 2014 to much acclaim and have expanded the line from hosiery to wardrobe essentials, while respecting their commitment to sustainability and transparency. Size inclusivity is also important to the brand, offering sizes XS to 3XL in most of their product range.

"Rachel's acquisition marks our entry into the biggest eCommerce sector, fashion," says Nolk CEO, Alexandre Renaud. "With Rachel's core customers based primarily in Quebec, there is a unique opportunity to accelerate the company's growth in the English market in both the USA and Canada. And, by leveraging Rachel's data-centric approach to product development and customer management, the Nolk OS and Broadcast platform will benefit from their expertise."

Nolk works closely with founders to enable the continued success of their projects by solving key pain points through scalable solutions. Nolk's data-driven insights, coupled with operational expertise, allow brands to refine and elevate into the future.



About Nolk

Founded in 2017 by successful web entrepreneurs, Nolk Entreprises creates sophisticated systems that better curate, acquire, and amplify digital-first brands. Incorporating advanced technologies, innovative acquisition techniques, and data science, its unique approach, social responsibility, and operational expertise drives Nolk's mission to elevate the next generation of bold, new brands. The fast-growing company is headquartered in St-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC., with a global supply chain. To learn more, visit Nolk.com .

For further information: Jennifer Patterson, Media Outreach & Partnership Manager, [email protected], (514) 229-7551