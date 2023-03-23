Nolk eCommerce brands group becomes B Corp

MONTREAL, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Nolk, a Montreal-based group focused on helping sustainable direct-to-consumer businesses, announces B Corp certification. This certification highlights their commitment to transparency, accountability, and social and environmental responsibility, which appeals to conscious consumers who want to make a positive impact with their purchasing choices.

Launched in 2018 with the mission to help the modern household easily adopt design-centric, low impact products, Nolk has a unique opportunity to position themselves as an endorser of brands who share the same progressive ideas and values. They have seen rapid growth over the past few years with the help of its proprietary technology platform.

As a B Corp, Nolk takes pride in being a member of an international business community that is leading the way towards an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy through its commitment to high social and environmental standards.

"We are excited to have achieved B Corp certification, which aligns with our mission to create products that empower conscious value-led consumers," said Alexandre Renaud, CEO at Nolk. "We believe that businesses have a responsibility to contribute to the well-being of society, its employees and the environment, and this certification is evidence of our ongoing efforts to create a more sustainable and equitable future for all."

Since 2021, Nolk's brands have offered carbon offset shipping and will be implementing carbon footprint transparency by mid-2023. The company is also on a path to reaching 100% plastic-free packaging by 2025, and aims to become net-zero by 2050.

About Nolk

Launched in 2018 by experienced entrepreneurs, Nolk strives to make design-driven and low-impact products available to the modern household. Nolk is the driving force behind a portfolio of sustainable brands and offers proprietary technology, growth support, and cross-pollination opportunities. Nolk owns and operates a portfolio of brands, including ergonofis, Opposite Wall, Kana, Rachel, Wolf & Grizzly, Loctote, Freakmount,

Nolk investors include the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Fondaction, EDC, Panache Ventures, and private investors.

The fast-growing company is headquartered in the greater Montreal region, QC. and operates a global supply chain. To learn more, visit nolk.com.

SOURCE Nolk

For further information: [email protected]