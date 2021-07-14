NOFFZ Technologies Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Elevating the Quality of Testing in the Automotive Industry with Its UTP 5065 Radar Test System

"NOFFZ Technologies is at the forefront of providing radar test solutions to players in the automotive industry, helping them achieve valuable competitive advantages," said Krishnan Ramanathan, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. "The UTP 5065 RTS, an industry-leading radar testing platform, combines exceptional efficiency, accuracy, and cost-savings to meet and exceed the validation and production test requirements of any radar sensor."

The UTP 5065 RTS (Radar Test System) platform offers unmatched flexibility with a vertical design and a footprint of only 1.2 square meters, saving 70% more floor space than horizontal test solutions. It also provides front or rear operation, allowing both manual and automated external device under test handling. Its design includes an integrated exchangeable test fixture that quickly helps users change the sensor type from outside the platform chamber. It can also interface with various factory automation concepts or employ a manual approach based on user needs. Significantly, its measuring chamber enables users to reach high low reflection to suppress any interfering signals or radiation to ensure exceptional accuracy.

Additionally, NOFFZ Technologies is developing new technologies and tester frameworks, including compact antenna test range designs for testing bigger sensors with wider far-field ranges in a low-footprint setup. It backs up these technological advantages with world-class customer service, having an interdisciplinary team of software specialists and engineering experts to support clients throughout the lifecycle of its automotive radar test solutions. The team provides on-site and off-site support to clients, helping them utilize and customize the solutions seamlessly.

"In less than a decade, NOFFZ Technologies has expanded commercial operations and presence in Europe (Serbia, Hungary, Germany), North America (the United States and Mexico), and APAC. The company continuously collaborates on testing, automation, and digitalization with leading technology companies such as Siemens, Rohde & Schwarz, and dSPACE," noted Maksym Beznosiuk, Best Practices Research Analyst. "Its unrivaled expertise and experience, innovation-driven solutions, and customer-centric approach have established it as a market leader and positioned it for further growth across the globe."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About NOFFZ Technologies GmbH

NOFFZ Technologies develops and produces industry-leading test systems and solutions for the entire product development process, from prototyping and validation to series production. Through the in-house development of a modular test platform, the Universal Tester Platform - UTP, the test solutions from NOFFZ balance flexibility and standardization. NOFFZ Technologies is headquartered in Toenisvorst, Germany with additional development and manufacturing capabilities in Hungary, Serbia, the US, and APAC. Contact us.https://noffz.com/en/contactform/

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

