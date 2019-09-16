Nodalblock Announces Company Name Change to Oaro

New Name Reflects Company's growing commercial success across the globe

HALIFAX, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Nodalblock rebrands it-self to Oaro effective immediately. Nodalblock Canada Holdings Inc. remains the parent company of the Oaro brand.

Nodalblock was founded in Madrid Spain in 2017, just as Blockchain and cryptocurrency were becoming everyday household words. "From the very beginning we knew the market would appreciate our cutting-edge products leveraging Blockchain, and we intentionally aligned the original Nodalblock brand to Blockchain for marketing awareness" said Joel Leetzow, President and CEO of Oaro. "In the end, we want to ensure our stakeholders realize our suite of cyber security products are blockchain based but separate from cryptocurrency. As we say at Oaro, we use the digital world to verify the real one".

Today Blockchain, Cryptocurrency and Cyber Security technologies using Blockchain are still confused by many as being one and the same, and it is time to stand out" said Ariano Hernandez, CTO and Co-Founder of Oaro. "We have a terrific team of people working hard together to offer cutting-edge cyber security products that deliver business value for our customers."

Re-branding as Oaro demonstrates to our customers that our unique story is not about Blockchain or even Cyber Security. It's about making the world a safer and more hospitable place for people by helping business and government be more secure, efficient, and customer centric through technology.

Look for Oaro showcasing it Biometric Digital ID security products in Montreal, September 18 to 20 at the ICAO Global Security Symposium (AVSEC 2019) or go to Oaro.net for continuing news and product updates.

About Oaro

Oaro is a Cyber Security technology solution provider based in Halifax, Canada and Madrid, Spain. The company works with multinational corporate clients in the insurance, banking, healthcare, sports and aviation industries.

Oaro was recognized as a Top 25 Up and Coming start-ups by the Branham Group in the 2019 edition of the Branham300, the best-known ranking of Canada's largest Information and Communications Technology (ICT) companies.

SOURCE Nodalblock Canada Holdings Inc.

For further information: Joel Leetzow, President & CEO, Phone: (587) 582-3971

