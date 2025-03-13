NOBU EXPANDS CANADIAN PRESENCE WITH NOBU HOTEL TORONTO OPENING THIS SUMMER

The hotel is set to welcome guests in June 2025 and is now accepting reservations with grand opening offer

TORONTO, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Nobu Hotel Toronto will be opening its doors early this summer. Following the headline-hitting success of its Toronto restaurant opening in August 2024 – and its luxury residences selling out in record time – the hotel is now available for online reservations from June 1, 2025. An urban sanctuary in the sky, the highly anticipated 36 room and suite hotel is set to elevate Toronto's luxury hospitality landscape as it unveils the city's most private retreat for guests seeking respite from the public eye. Founded by internationally renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Academy Award winner Robert De Niro and Hollywood producer Meir Teper, Nobu Hospitality blends modern luxury and minimal Japanese tradition with the energy of a lifestyle hotel.

Nobu Hotel Toronto (CNW Group/Nobu Hotel Toronto)

Rising 45 stories in the heart of downtown Toronto's vibrant Entertainment District, just one block from the Toronto International Film Festival, Nobu Hotel Toronto is the first luxury hotel in the city to be situated at the very top of a mixed-use property, located on floors 41 to 45. The hotel's remarkably central location is a short walk from the city's preeminent shopping, live theatre, sports and entertainment venues and moments from the city's most distinguished landmarks including the CN Tower, Scotiabank Arena, Rogers Centre, Union Station and Toronto Harbourfront. Offering dazzling, panoramic views of Lake Ontario and the city skyline, the hotel's exclusive 36 rooms and suites will unveil a captivating blend of Japanese-inspired design and Canadian craftsmanship.

"Nobu Hotel Toronto will be a monumental addition to the luxury hotel landscape in the city", says General Manager of Nobu Hotel Toronto, Benoit Pretet. "Situated in a prime location in the heart of the entertainment district and just steps from cultural landmarks like TIFF, Nobu Hotel Toronto will quickly become the city's urban oasis."

Additional standout hotel features include:

Complimentary mini-bar: indulge in an assortment of locally curated treats and non-alcoholic refreshments.

indulge in an assortment of locally curated treats and non-alcoholic refreshments. Priority restaurant access to Nobu Toronto: priority access to Nobu Toronto restaurant reservations at the time of hotel booking.

priority access to Nobu Toronto restaurant reservations at the time of hotel booking. Sakura Lounge : a private escape exclusively for hotel guests, who enjoy complimentary full breakfast daily , as well as all-day dining and curated weekly programming.

: a private escape exclusively for hotel guests, who enjoy , as well as all-day dining and curated weekly programming. Wellness experiences: a state-of-the-art fitness centre featuring TechnoGym equipment, Peloton bikes and Frame Pilates reformer, as well as an in-room Zen Wellness program including Alo yoga equipment, on-demand fitness classes on TV, stretching rituals, nutrition guides and local spa and fitness recommendations.

a state-of-the-art fitness centre featuring TechnoGym equipment, Peloton bikes and Frame Pilates reformer, as well as an in-room Zen Wellness program including Alo yoga equipment, on-demand fitness classes on TV, stretching rituals, nutrition guides and local spa and fitness recommendations. Guestroom amenities : Includes a Japanese Deep Soaking Wood Tub, Japanese Toto, Bathorium and Byredo products, and Dyson appliances.

: Includes a Japanese Deep Soaking Wood Tub, Japanese Toto, Bathorium and Byredo products, and Dyson appliances. In-room dining: Guests can order signature Nobu-style dishes right to their room at any time throughout the day.

Visitors are now able to book hotel reservations for stays. Starting today, guests can make reservations online through the Nobu Hotel Toronto website , for dates starting from June 1, 2025. To celebrate the hotel's official debut, travellers are invited to book a limited-time-only offer:

Grand Opening Offer - Click Here for Opening Offer Page

Be one of the first to experience Nobu Hotel Toronto with a Hotel Credit up to $200 including the following benefits:

Daily Full Breakfast in Sakura Lounge

Complimentary In-Room Mini Bar*

$100 or $200 Hotel Credit**

or Hotel Credit** Valet Parking

Room upgrade, based on availability at time of arrival

Guaranteed dinner reservations at Nobu Toronto at time of hotel booking

Welcome Amenity

*Does not include alcohol.

**Credit is per stay. Value contingent on room category: $100 Hotel Credit for Deluxe, Zen and Hikari room types. $200 Hotel Credit for Mizu and Miyabi one-bedroom suites. Based on availability at time of booking. Blackout dates apply. Prices in Canadian dollars and do not include taxes or service fees. Full terms and conditions apply and can be found at time of online booking.

Nobu Toronto Restaurant, Bar & Lounge is located below the hotel at 25 Mercer St. For more details and to make restaurant reservations up to 30 days in advance or hotel reservations from June 1, 2025, onwards, please visit the official Nobu Toronto website. Stay updated by following Nobu Toronto on social media via @nobutoronto #NobuToronto.

About Nobu Hotel Toronto

Dine with us. Stay with us. Rising 45 storeys in the heart of Toronto's vibrant Entertainment District, Nobu announces its Canadian debut with the brand's first-ever announced Nobu Hotel, Restaurant & Residences in the world. Founded by internationally renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Academy Award winner Robert De Niro and Hollywood producer Meir Teper, Nobu Hospitality blends modern luxury and minimal Japanese tradition with the energy of a lifestyle hotel. Now accepting reservations from June 1, 2025, Nobu Hotel Toronto is situated above the historic Pilkington Glass Factory with two dramatic residential towers housing 660 units with the hotel located atop the west tower on floors 41 to 45, offering dazzling, panoramic views of Lake Ontario and the city skyline.

An urban sanctuary in the sky, the 36 room and suite hotel is Toronto's most private retreat for guests seeking respite from the public eye, offering 24/7 personalized service. The largest in the city, our spacious suites welcome you to a haven of tranquility with warm neutral tones and breathtaking floor-to-ceiling window views. Japanese spa-inspired bathrooms offer heated floors, double stone vanities, a Japanese Toto and luxurious rainfall shower while Nobu's iconic deep-soaking wood tub situated beside the window invites guests to indulge in serene relaxation overlooking downtown Toronto. Savour the flavours of our renowned Nobu-Style Japanese cuisine with South American influences at the 10,000 sq ft, two-level Nobu restaurant with separate bar & lounge, two private dining rooms, sushi bar and outdoor terrace. Guests will find their zen at the hotel's wellness centre with state-of-the-art fitness equipment, Peloton bikes, and Frame Pilates reformer or can explore the city on our stylish cruiser bikes. Refuel with access to Sakura Lounge - a private escape exclusively for hotel guests to enjoy daily complimentary full breakfast and signature Nobu experiences or indulge in privacy with in-room dining and complimentary mini-bar.

For more information, visit www.nobuhotels.com/toronto.

SOURCE Nobu Hotel Toronto

For media inquiries, high-res images and interview requests, please contact Alexandra Wassell, [email protected]