Noble launches industry's first AutoStore warehouse automation system, featuring autonomous robots that will revolutionize order picking and customer service excellence

TORONTO, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - As the leading trade supplier in Plumbing, HVAC, Industrial, and Fire Protection in Ontario, Noble announced today AutoStore – a fully-automated warehouse solution operated by autonomous robots that will redefine inventory management, order processing operations and service excellence.

Noble is the first in the industry to implement an AutoStore solution, developed and installed by Dematic – the global supplier of integrated automated technology, software and services. Noble worked in partnership with Dematic to implement the automated system to drive efficiency and help better serve its growing customer base. Now fully operational at Noble's Jane Street Branch (7171 Jane Street, Concord, ON), the picking and fulfillment system is designed to maximize warehouse space and minimize inefficiencies through automated robots programmed to collect orders from thousands of storage bins. The AutoStore technology helps reinvent Noble's warehouse operations with high-density storage, scalable design, and fast, accurate order fulfillment.

"Driven by our 30-year commitment to helping our customers succeed, AutoStore is faster, more accurate and will help us offer a wider range of products to the trades," said Jim Anderson, General Manager at Noble. "The volume of products you can stock in a small footprint with AutoStore far exceeds anything else on the market. In our case, we can fit 21,000 SKUs in less than 5,000 square feet, dramatically impacting the amount of inventory our teammates can quickly supply to our clients."

With the introduction of Noble's new e-commerce platform later this year, AutoStore will make the picking and fulfillment process even more straightforward, and it's also energy efficient. Furthermore, the AutoStore grid can be easily increased and gradually filled with more bins and extra robots as SKU and storage needs grow, all with minimal impact on business operations and the environment.

"This integration with AutoStore represents our commitment to innovation and our dedication to providing the best possible service to customers with real-time inventory management," said Philip Wenger, Director of Technology at Noble. "It means we can get more products to our customers faster, and they're going to be happier with the counter experience because of it."

About Noble

For over 30 years, Noble has served Ontario as a leading supplier and distributor of Plumbing, HVAC, Industrial, and Fire Protection products, serving construction, maintenance and renovation trades with an incredible assortment of leading brands. Noble also offers a range of services, including product training, technical support, and working closely with contractors and professionals, across commercial and residential operations, throughout Ontario to help them succeed.

