Noble celebrates official opening of a dedicated HVAC counter with specialized support and service to HVAC professionals in the GTA

TORONTO, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - To better serve HVAC professionals in the Greater Toronto Area, Noble announced today the official opening of a dedicated HVAC counter at their Jane Street location – a one-stop destination offering a full range of HVAC products, staffed by Noble specialists providing innovative solutions and exceptional customer service.

With the opening of its standalone HVAC counter at Noble's Jane Street Branch (7171 Jane Street Concord, ON), Noble marks a significant milestone in its 30-year history as the leading trade supplier in Plumbing, HVAC, Industrial, and Fire Protection in Ontario. To meet the growing needs of customers, Noble also has dedicated HVAC counters in Barrie, Hamilton, London, Scarborough and Windsor.

"For HVAC professionals, our customers have told us that they are looking for more specialized support," said Jim Anderson, General Manager at Noble. "As we strive to find new ways to help our customers succeed, this expansion helps us to introduce a standalone counter staffed by highly-trained teammates who can provide customized support to HVAC professionals."

With increased demand for HVAC solutions in Ontario, the HVAC counter will not only provide access to a comprehensive selection of products but also serve as a hub for education and product training. In addition to its 50+ Plumbing, HVAC, Industrial and Fire protection integrated branches across Ontario, Noble will also open new standalone HVAC locations in Belfield and Ottawa in 2023.

For Noble, 2023 marks a milestone year and the launch of the HVAC counter is just one of many exciting developments, including the 30th Anniversary Event and the implementation of AutoStore, the industry's first fully-automated warehouse system operated by autonomous robots with high-density storage, scalable design, and fast, accurate order fulfillment.

Noble's Jane Street HVAC counter is open now and ready to continue bringing unparalleled experience, exceptional products, and outstanding customer service to the industry.

Learn more at Noble.ca

About Noble

For over 30 years, Noble has served Ontario as a leading supplier and distributor of Plumbing, HVAC, Industrial, and Fire Protection products, serving construction, maintenance and renovation trades with an incredible assortment of leading brands. Noble also offers a range of services, including product training, technical support, working closely with contractors and professionals, across commercial and residential operations, throughout Ontario to help them succeed.

SOURCE Noble

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Andrea Donlan, McMillan Vantage, [email protected], 416-865-7155