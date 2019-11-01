Nobis Launders for Good with Laundromat Pop-Up

"We are pleased to present the Nobis Laundromat for guests to interact with the brand in a fresh, innovative way, and experience how our products perfectly marry fashion with function at the highest level of quality," said Robin Yates, Vice-President and Co-founder of Nobis . "Giving back to the community is a big part of who we are, and Nobis is proud to share the warmth with those in need this holiday season."

All gently worn jackets collected will be benefitting New Circles GLOW (Gently Loved Outfits to Wear), helping newcomers, refugees and economically vulnerable families in Toronto meet their basic clothing needs. For every jacket donated, Nobis will match the contribution with a $100 donation, equal to one year's worth of clothing for two people in need.

"Laundering for good is such a cool concept and we are so grateful to Nobis for partnering with us. Many of our clients will be facing the winter for the first time and are quite unprepared for the cold. On behalf of the thousands of families who will benefit, thank you for keeping Toronto warm!" said Diana Gibbs, Manager of Resource Development for New Circles.

The vibrant pop-up will offer guests the opportunity to try on Nobis' latest offerings, learn the difference in clothing care when using the right laundry appliances, receive express jacket refreshes courtesy of LG Electronics Canada, interact with a custom vending machine filled with exclusive offers and gifts and capture the moment with an instant video booth inside a two-way mirrored room.

Guests are encouraged to stop by the Nobis Laundromat, located at 277 Queen Street West in downtown Toronto, with gently worn winter jacket donations from Saturday, November 2 until Sunday, November 10, 2019. The pop-up is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

In 2007 "Nobis"- Latin for "us" was launched. Nobis is a globally renowned Canadian premium outerwear and accessory brand that embraces the conviction that trends may come and go but style, function and quality will remain forever timeless. Collections are designed for the ever-changing global winters, unpredictable seasonal conditions and the growing need for fashionable and functional outerwear. Under InnoVision Holdings Corporation, Nobis continues to test new boundaries in the fashion outerwear and accessories markets at a rapidly growing rate. In 2010, nobis was selected as one of the three finalists of the Markham Board of Trade Global Business Excellence Award. Nobis is currently available in over 35 countries, in North America, Europe and Asia including US, UK, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Austria, Japan, Korea, and of course, our home Canada.

New Circles Community Services is an innovative, community-based charity that offers clothing, employment training, and settlement support to newcomers, refugees and others living on a low income in Toronto. New Circles operates Toronto's largest free clothing program, GLOW (Gently Loved Outfits to Wear), which serves 15,000 people annually. For more information or to donate, visit www.newcircles.ca .

