NOBIS LAUNCHES NEXT BY NOBIS, THE FIRST CANADIAN OUTERWEAR BRAND PEER-TO-PEER RESALE PROGRAM

As part of Nobis' goal to sustainably extend the lifespan of their outerwear, Canadian and United States customers can now resell and purchase pre-owned Nobis products

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Canadian luxury outerwear brand Nobis launches NEXT by Nobis, a new peer-to-peer resale program that will offer North American shoppers the ability to resell their Nobis products through an authenticated process to extend the life of their jackets and consciously decrease their environmental impact.

NEXT by Nobis was created with the ambition of bringing added value to our loyal customers by extending the end-of-life cycle of their products while reducing our carbon footprint. In partnership with Recurate , the industry leader in branded resale technology, this program will grant consumers access to pre-owned products at a discounted rate with the assurance of knowing their purchase is an authentic Nobis product through a process via Certilogo, a trusted authenticity verification service.

"Nobis has long been committed to creating durable, high-quality performance outerwear that will take our consumer from season to season and will stand the test of time," says Robin Yates, Nobis Co-founder and Vice President. "To complement the technical decisions we make, including the use of high-quality materials, craftsmanship, and timeless style, it only felt natural for us to take it a step further to extend the lifespan of our products by creating NEXT by Nobis."

The peer-to-peer platform offers a user-friendly experience from start to finish for both seller and buyer. Sellers can post their jackets for resale by creating an account and posting their listing with images and details on the product's condition. The pricing of each item is decided based on the condition, helping bring Nobis to new customers who may not be looking to pay full retail price or those who are looking for one of the original styles. Additionally, the seller will ship products directly to the purchasing customer as items are sold to streamline the process.

"Our partnership with Recurate is our latest sustainability initiative within our framework of long-term goals," said Elina Nurkka Nobis' Director of Research, Innovation and Sustainability. "We are excited to be the first Canadian outerwear brand to bring a peer-to-peer resale program to the market and offer our customers a choice to make more sustainable choices by shopping our NEXT by Nobis program."

NEXT by Nobis allows the seller the option of how they receive payment, with a choice of receiving 100% of the sale price as a credit to shop Nobis in-store or online or having the option to opt for 70% of the selling price in cash value. Customers will be able to access the platform via the company website nobis.com/pages/next-by-nobis .

This announcement supports Nobis' sustainability efforts and furthers its commitment to purposefully designing and manufacturing products to reduce the environmental footprint during customer use and at the end of use, focusing on product longevity and durability, product care, product reuse, and recycling.

ABOUT NOBIS

In 2007, "Nobis"- Latin for "us" was launched. Nobis is a globally renowned Canadian premium outerwear and accessory brand that embraces the conviction that trends may come and go but style, function and quality will remain forever timeless. Collections are designed for the ever-changing global winters, unpredictable seasonal conditions and the growing need for fashionable and functional outerwear. Under InnoVision Holdings Corporation, Nobis continues to test new boundaries in the fashion outerwear and accessories markets at a rapidly growing rate. Nobis is currently available in over 35 countries, in North America, Europe and Asia including US, UK, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Austria, Japan, Korea, and of course, our home Canada.

ABOUT RECURATE

Founded in 2020, Recurate, Inc. is a leading circular economy technology company that offers brands an e-commerce solution to capture their secondhand sales. Recurate enables an integrated resale marketplace on brands' e-commerce stores, allowing their customers to resell items they previously bought from those brands. Recurate works with fashion, outdoor gear, electronics, and equipment brand companies. To learn more about Recurate, please visit: www.recurate.com .

