No subscription meat delivery service hits Toronto

OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Ottawa and Montreal's number one meat and seafood delivery service has hit the Toronto area, offering an alternative to subscription and contract-based models.

Especially these days, food delivery services have reached an all-time high. But many subscription and contract-based models don't allow the flexibility that consumers are looking for right now.

Farm 2 Fork offers an order-as-you-go model so consumers can purchase the local and Canadian-sourced meat and seafood they want, when they want it. In fact, during the pandemic we are seeing more customers purchasing large bulk orders to stock their freezer and limit the number of deliveries they receive. In 2020, our average order size was over $400.

This unique order and delivery method has seen huge success in Ottawa and Montreal – delivering over 4,000 orders in 2020 and accruing over 400 5-star Google and Facebook reviews.

"We have been extremely happy with the meat and service from Farm 2 Fork. Never had a bad piece of meat! Well priced! Love that there is no contracts... order what you want, when you want! Started ordering when Covid hit and haven't bought any meat elsewhere since."

- Russell Ansell, Oxford Station

With focus on naturally raised meat from small-scale producers, and sustainably sourced seafood, Farm 2 Fork allows consumers to understand where their food comes from; this kind of transparency isn't always possible at the grocery store. But with our model, that discernment doesn't mean an extra stop at a speciality butcher shop or subscribing to a monthly subscription box.

"Of course during the pandemic, we saw a big spike in new customers because people wanted to avoid stores but still get quality meat. But they didn't necessarily want to commit to a subscription service or a contract because ordering meat online was still new to them, so our order-as-you-go was appealing. But almost all of those new customers that we acquired have re-ordered multiple times, and I think that speaks to a larger trend. People want to know exactly where their food is coming from, and how it was raised, produced, or farmed. It isn't just about organic or not organic, Canadian or not Canadian food anymore - people want to know about the values behind their food. 'Was this steer raised in a pasture? Did this chicken eat GMO grain?' They want the kind of transparency that large traditional stores have trouble providing. That's why Farm 2 Fork keeps growing so quickly. People want to know where their food comes from, but don't want to have to spend all that time sourcing things. They still want the convenience aspect, which is exactly what we provide. Convenience, and transparency."

We bridge the gap between farmers, producers and consumers. Our convenient online ordering system allows consumers to shop for premium naturally raised, antibiotic-free meat and sustainably sourced seafood and have it delivered directly to their doorstep without a subscription. We offer products such as organic chicken, 100% grass-fed beef, RWA pork, chemical-free shrimp, wild-caught salmon, indulgent genuine Japanese A5 Wagyu and dry-aged Prime beef.

