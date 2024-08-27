NO SCHOOL BUSES UNTIL OCTOBER AS CONSORTIUM MISSES DEADLINE AND DRIVERS SEEK OTHER JOBS TO MAKE ENDS MEET: RENFREW COUNTY SCHOOL BUS OPERATORS

Renfrew County Faces Transportation Chaos for Families: Operators Demand Fair Funding

PEMBROKE, ON, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - In a significant setback for students and parents, the Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium (RCJTC) has failed to meet a crucial deadline for adequately funding school bus operations, destroying any hopes of school bus services on the first day of class next week.

School bus operators, responsible for safely transporting 10,000 students across Renfrew County every day, warn that without immediate action, buses will not be operational on all routes until October. The delay is attributed to the Consortium's refusal to negotiate a long-term, catch-up contract, and to grant access to an essential computerized planning system, critical for organizing complex bus routing.

"The decision by RCJTC not to negotiate and to lock us out of the system is an underhanded blow to our ability to ensure safe and timely transportation for students," said Alan Jackson, spokesperson for the school bus operators. "And now, we're losing drivers. Some are actively looking for other jobs and others have already been forced to secure other work to make ends meet for their families. This is making the situation even more critical, since it's very difficult to attract new drivers to begin with" Jackson stated.

"The first week back is supposed to be fun, but for Renfrew County families it will be filled with stress and anxiety because the Consortium won't pass along funds that the Ministry of Education has allocated for our school buses," added Jackson.

Renfrew County has the largest geographic area in the province, yet operators are funded at least 20% below the surrounding regions. At the same time, inflation has driven up operating costs a whopping 30 to 70 per cent since the pandemic, and a mere 6% increase for the operators over the four years since COVID-19 just doesn't cover operating costs.

The Operators are calling on the Consortium to immediately return to negotiations and present the security of long-term agreement that can provide funding stability for the parents and children, now forced to scramble to find safe and reliable transportation for the first month of school.

The Renfrew County School Bus Operators transport 10,000 students every day, some covering distances of over 100km and over 90 minutes using more than 200 modern and well-maintained buses and mini vans for both public and catholic English boards.

