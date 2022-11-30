No risk. All rewards. For the first time sports fans can earn risk-free rewards.

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Today's sports apps cater primarily to the fanatic fans, yet casual fans represent 80% of the market. And they have few if any digital platforms available to experience the fun and euphoria of competing, with the thrill of winning. Now these casual fans have a chance to have fun and be rewarded. With no financial risk. We're building a community powered by sport.

Introducing NeXT Rewards a new mobile app, launching November 30th for the NFL 2022-23 season. Followed by the NHL in early 2023.

Animation is for simulation purposes only. What Happens NeXT questions come from live in-game pivotal moments. (CNW Group/NeXt Rewards) For simulation purposes only. (CNW Group/NeXt Rewards)

How To Play:

Simply download the from the App Store and sign up. Select your games. You can play from anywhere. You don't even need to watch the game. You will get prompts for Pivotal Moments in the game which are in-game plays where you make the call of "What Happens NeXT". Guess right? Get points! Guess wrong. No problem – no cost. The next Pivotal Moment is your next chance to win.

A fan can play up to 10 Pivotal Moments in a game. Each correct play is worth 20 points or 20 cents. So, you can win up to $2 in point value in each game.

Use your points to redeem from our NeXT Rewards Catalogue for gift cards for everyday items such as gas, movie passes, hardware goods, fast foods, ride share services and more. Plus, after every game you'll get some great offers from our amazing partners for free – no points required.

The Inspiration:

"This app is unique in the sports world because it was developed specifically for the casual fan who loves the entertainment value of sport and craves the opportunity to win reward points fast." said Scott Adams, NeXT's Co-founder. "This platform makes it easy and fun to be a sports fan without the need for significant knowledge or betting real money. It allows the casual fan to immerse themselves in what's happening in the game. Our fans don't need to be watching the game when they play because we send them notifications in the app when a pivotal moment is about to happen. They can literally play anywhere. The fun challenge for our fans is to try and correctly answer the "What Happens NeXT?" question before the countdown clock gets to zero."

"This is also a unique opportunity for brands big and small to connect with fans during the broadcast of live sporting events. This truly levels the playing field for them," said Charlie Ivey, NeXT's other Co-founder. "Brands who otherwise wouldn't be able to advertise during these live games due to the costs involved, can now do so. And thanks to postal codes required at registration, brands are able to geo-fence a campaign to only those areas of interest to them. Micro-marketing at its best," concludes Ivey.

No risk. All rewards.

NeXT is also very excited to announce some Canadian Celebrity Ambassadors over the next few weeks.

The NeXT Rewards App is free to download in both the Apple Store and the Google Play Store.

Use Bonus Code: NeXT02 and get 200 points to get you started

Visit NextRewards.app to learn more

About NeXT Rewards:

NeXT Sports Group Inc. (NeXT), as a digital media publisher, connects clients with casual sport fans by combining interactive predictive elements with the broadcast of live sports by asking the fan contextual "What Happens NeXT?" questions at Pivotal Moments in the game making the in-game experience more engaging, personal and rewarding. Clients purchase the Pivotal Moments to reach directly to the casual sport fan on their 2nd screen during the game and again afterward by sending high value Post-Game Offers. Fans play to earn points to redeem from the NeXT Rewards catalogue - no money is involved and little to no depth of sports knowledge is needed. NeXT empowers clients to capitalize on the power of live sports without the need for a license enabling them to reach directly to demographically aligned fans in targeted geographic areas.

