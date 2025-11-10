TORONTO and MONTRÉAL, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - no name™ mobile and Bell are thrilled to announce the expansion of the iconic no name™ prepaid mobile service to all Maxi® store locations across Québec. With close to 200 stores province-wide, this move significantly increases access for Québecers seeking low-cost mobile plans and reliable nationwide coverage, enhancing connectivity to regions and communities across the province.

Since launching in 2024, no name™ mobile has been offering No Frills® customers six distinct plans starting as low as $19 per month (plus applicable taxes) without credit checks, long-term contracts or hidden fees, all powered by Bell's reliable 4G-LTE network. With today's announcement, Québecers will benefit from the same unprecedented value and highly competitive mobile options.

"We believe every Canadian, including those in Québec, deserves flexible and accessible mobile services at a great price. no name™ mobile is all about making life simpler and providing access to all Canadians."

Kristen Quayle, VP, PC Services, Loblaw Companies Limited

"The expansion of no name™ mobile into Maxi® stores reflects our commitment to put the customer first by offering accessible mobile solutions without compromising on quality. This initiative will allow even more Québecers to access Bell's network through a mobile service that's reliable, affordable and easy to use."

Angela LaFosse Church, VP, National and Retail Partners, Bell

Starting today, no name™ SIM cards will be available in several Maxi® locations across Québec with the remaining locations to roll out over the next few weeks. Customers can pick up a no name™ SIM card for just $5 (plus applicable taxes) and activate it online. All plans include unlimited calls Canada-wide and to the U.S., international texting, call display, voicemail, call waiting, and three-way calling and up to 5GB of bonus data with auto top up. Plus, managing accounts has never been easier with the My PC® mobile App, where customers can top up, switch plans, and more, all at their fingertips.

To learn more about no name™ mobile, visit nonamemobile.ca. For more details on Bell's coverage areas, visit Bell.ca/Mobility/Our_network_coverage.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's Market™, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

