No More Wait Lists Canadian Website Hits Record Traffic Numbers

An innovative organization abolishing the waiting game in Canada, NoMoreWaitLists.net attracts more web traffic than ever before in January 2022.

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - After a little over a year in operation, NoMoreWaitLists.net is now seeing impressive web traffic numbers, with January hitting an all-time record for total visits. The repercussions of COVID-19 have a lead role to play, since the Canadian healthcare system is strained more than ever before, resulting in an extreme lack of access for many.

"No More Wait Lists (NMWL) is dedicated to my father, who struggled to find the timely care he needed," explains Founder of No More Wait Lists, Josephine Marchese. "I am committed to changing Canadians' notion of 'wait lists' in the sense that we all deserve to have access to the services we need. Waiting three months, six months, 18 months has become the norm – but it shouldn't be because there are businesses that do have availability, you just need to find them. That's what No More Wait Lists does."

The site acts as a directory and point of connection between searching consumers, and businesses with current availability to serve them. There are mobile accessibility applications and 15 categories, including medical clinics, chiropractors, daycare, mental health services, senior care and natural practitioners. Both consumers and businesses use the site free of charge, and appointments are requested directly online.

"Searching thoroughly for the services we need is already an arduous task," says Marchese, "but NMWL greatly reduces that time spend by offering a range of options in each category, filled with open appointment times to be filled. Consumers get an appointment quickly and businesses gain fair access to new clientele in a timely manner."

January's spike in web traffic demonstrates a clear need, and further indicates that as COVID begins to dissipate yet again, it is time for change.

About No More Wait Lists (NMWL)

No More Wait Lists is a family-run corporation owned by Josephine Marchese and developed in memory of her father, who suffered unnecessarily with heart disease for years because he simply couldn't access the timely care he needed. Designed to reduce long waitlists that do nothing to serve Canadians, NMWL fills appointment openings quickly and seamlessly in order to improve service accessibility now and in the future.

