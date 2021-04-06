LONGUEUIL, QC, April 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - You may already be aware that Health Canada has issued a recall on disposable masks containing a material made of tiny particles called graphene. The agency is advising people not to wear masks with graphene or biomass graphene because its preliminary assessment of the available research suggests the particles cause early lung toxicity in animals, though the risks to humans are not yet known.

As a manufacturer, it is our duty to inform and reassure you that all our masks are made with safe materials and therefore do not contain graphene.

About Supermax Healthcare Canada

Founded in 2004, Supermax Healthcare Canada is a division of the Supermax Group based in Berhad, Malaysia. Supermax Corp in the second biggest disposable glove manufacturer worldwide. Supermax's brand is a synonym of quality.

