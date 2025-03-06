No Dragons Needed: Female-Led Canadian Business Raises $500K from Canadians Invested in Regeneration

MONO, ON, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Wastenot Farms Inc, a female-founded business in Mono, Ontario, achieved a first for Canadian social enterprises. They secured $500,000 in seed funding using Friendraiser, a new investment platform empowering everyday Canadians to invest in impact businesses. This marks a pivotal moment for Wastenot Farms and their Jocelyn's Soil Booster gardening products, demonstrating the power of accessible investing and the growing demand for regenerative business models.

Two young girls outside kneel beside a planter box garden full of green growing vegetables while they apply handfuls of Jocelyn's Soil Booster Worm Manure probiotics for plants feed their garden and regenerate the soil. (CNW Group/Wastenot Farms Inc.)

"It's exciting to see regular Canadians invest in a business they already believe in; raising friends 'n family capital shouldn't be only for Bay Street bankers. I'm proud half our investors are female, with many first-time angels!" says Jocelyn Molyneux, Founder & CEO. "Our community is thrilled to fund this expansion, helping us grow healthy plants, people, and planet."

At the heart of Wastenot Farms is Jocelyn's Soil Booster, a line of regenerative soil products that feed plants microbially-rich nutrients without harmful synthetic fertilizers or destructive peat harvesting. As a closed-loop model they partner with local businesses that want to take a regenerative stance on compostables, repurposing food and paper residuals to feed the 3 million earthworms at their farm. This process diverts material from landfills while improving soil health and reducing environmental impact.

What sets Wastenot Farms apart is its innovative funding model. By leveraging Friendraiser, they bypassed traditional high-net-worth investors, instead securing investment from everyday Canadians who believe in a regenerative future. Friendraiser allows small businesses to raise capital from friends, family, and close business associates who share a company's values—without the usual barriers of venture capital or costly crowdfunding.

"With rising tariffs and trade restrictions, strengthening Canada's sustainable horticulture sector is more important than ever," says Molyneux. "Investing in Canadian regenerative solutions like Jocelyn's Soil Booster helps build resilient agricultural systems, and empowers Canadians to grow healthy food at home."

Why this matters:

Friendraiser provides social enterprises an accessible alternative to high-fee crowdfunding and venture capital. Democratizing Investing: Everyday Canadians can support businesses that align with their values, increasing participation from women and young people.

Everyday Canadians can support businesses that align with their values, increasing participation from women and young people. Regenerating Ecosystems: Circular business models improve soil health, reduce waste, and combat climate change.

Wastenot Farms' success proves that community investment propels Canadian small businesses forward, paving the way for a sustainability-focused circular economy.

