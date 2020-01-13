No Degree? No Problem. Blue-Collar Roles Are Red-Hot

Randstad Canada reveals Canada's most in demand jobs for 2020

MONTREAL, Jan. 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Randstad Canada has good news and helpful guidance for Canadians hoping to start the new year with a new job, as well as newcomers looking to enter the Canadian workforce. Today, the organization – a leader in the HR services industry – shares Canada's most in demand jobs for the year ahead.

The top ten list includes a range of sectors, however, the growing need for skilled and blue-collar workers stands out. In fact, four of the ten roles on the list are blue-collar: truck driver, welder, general labourer and heavy duty mechanic.

Surprisingly, and for the second consecutive year, demand for retail roles remains high. While the retail industry has faced challenges from automation and online shopping, sales associates are still in demand.

Randstad Canada's Most in Demand Jobs for 2020 and pay ranges

1. Sales associate: $38,200 - $50,600 annual salary

2. Truck driver: $36,650 - $48,600 annual salary

3. Receptionist: $32,300 - $42,600 annual salary

4. Welder: $19.60 - $28.50 per hour

5. Full stack developer: $60,600 - $125,200 annual salary

6. Business development manager: $93,500 - $164,400 annual salary

7. General labourer: $15.20 - $19.30 per hour

8. Project manager in engineering: $74,000- $134,000 annual salary

9. Heavy duty mechanic: $25.20 - $35.70 per hour

10. Merchandiser (consumer goods): $57,300 - $97,100 annual salary

The wide-range of sectors and skill levels on this year's top ten list reflect Canada's relatively strong economy. Many of these roles require relatively little formal training, while providing good compensation ranges.

"This year's list of in-demand jobs is good news for younger Canadians pursuing the trades and practical courses," said Patrick Poulin, President, Staffing and InHouse, Randstad Canada. "While a college or university education is necessary for the engineering, marketing and IT roles we see on the list, a degree isn't the only path to good, steady employment."

Visit https://www.randstad.ca/best-jobs/top-15-jobs/ for more information.

Randstad Canada's business analysts reviewed data from clients and analyzed the roles posted in the previous 12 months to identify patterns and hiring trends to develop the list. For engineering, IT and sales and marketing roles, salary ranges represent entry (1–3 years of experience) to senior levels (8–12 years). For skilled trades and industrial management, as well as industrial and administrative support roles, salary ranges correspond to 1st and 5th years of experience.

