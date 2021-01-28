No Climate Emergency says NASA Award-Winning Climate Scientist - Climate Activists Undermine Your Freedoms says Investigative Journalist

"The Main Reasons Why There is No Climate Emergency" is the theme of Dr. Roy Spencer's on-line presentation for Friends of Science Society's 17th Annual Event, "Freedom of Speech! No Climate Emergency!". Donna Laframboise presented "Climate Activists: Undermining Free Speech, Free Thought and Free Choice" in December – both recorded events are available for viewing.

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - NASA award-winning climate scientist, Dr. Roy Spencer, presented "The Main Reasons Why There is No Climate Emergency" for part two of Friends of Science Society's 17th Annual Event on Jan. 19, 2021. The full recorded online speakers' event with Q&A is available for viewing by Friends of Science members or individual ticket holders. As part one of their 17th Annual Event, recorded Dec. 8, 2020, Friends of Science Society offers the insights of Donna Laframboise, investigative journalist, and a former VP of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, on freedom of speech. Laframboise details how influential journalists and pundits have skewed the public debate against people who hold dissenting views on climate change by denigrating them as 'deniers'. Laframboise explores the theme: "Climate Activists: Undermining Free Speech, Free Thought and Free Choice."

Dr. Spencer is a Principal Research Scientist at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). Prior to joining UAH, Spencer was Senior Scientist for Climate Studies at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, where he and Dr. John Christy received NASA's Exceptional Scientific Achievement Medal for their global temperature monitoring work with satellites.

Spencer explained that media pundits wildly exaggerate claims of global warming or climate change with every extreme weather event or wildfire, but the data and evidence tell a different story.

Spencer posted an article to his website following the event showing that "Canada is Warming at Only 1/2 the Rate of Climate Model Simulations" – bringing into question the climate emergency declaration of the Canadian federal government.

Spencer's presentation supports the evidence presented in of some reports of the Alberta Inquiry into anti-Alberta activity and the Tar Sands Campaign. The Nemeth and Energy-in-Depth reports claim that the media present skewed information on climate change and thus wildly exaggerate the climate change impact of the Alberta oil sands. These Alberta Inquiry reports have outraged organizations like the Canadian Association of Journalists which claimed, in their rebuttal statement, that 11,000 climate scientists have declared a climate emergency. In fact, as Rebel News reported on Nov. 7, 2019, the story of the 11,000 scientists was an op-ed, not a peer-reviewed study, signed by random activists, and included signatures of Professor Mickey Mouse and Albus Dumbledore of Hogwarts, as reported by Global News on Nov. 7, 2019.

An article in Forbes of Jan. 2, 2020, entitled "How Billionaires Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg Corrupted Climate Science" written by climate policy analyst, Roger Pielke, Jr. explains that green billionaires Steyer and Bloomberg produced a report entitled "Risky Business" based on the most extreme climate simulation being presented as if 'business-as-usual', which it is not. Recent peer-reviewed research entitled "Distorting the view of our climate future: The misuse and abuse of climate pathways and scenarios" by Roger Pielke, Jr. and Justin Ritchie shows that the source of climate emergency claims in the science community stem from the misuse and distortion of computer simulations known as the Representative Concentration Pathway 8.5 (RCP 8.5). RCP 8.5 has proliferated through the science community as the go-to scaremongering scenario.

In a plain language commentary by Pielke, Jr. on this topic of Nov. 30, 2020, he notes that it is likely the world passed 'peak carbon dioxide emissions in 2019'. He reiterates that "Evidence is now undeniable that the basis for a significant amount of [climate] research has become untethered from the real world."

As Friends of Science Society has shown in various videos, the public theme of climate emergency and that "Our House is On Fire" appears to stem from the "Climate Mobilization" project of clinical psychologist Margaret Klein-Salamon. The false claim of a 'climate emergency' theme, unquestioned by most mainstream media, was picked up by Greta Thunberg and her millions of followers, cross-promoted by the carbon offset business group "We Don't Have Time."

Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 18th year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).



