NNAS Makes it Faster and Easier for Internationally Educated Nurses to Start Licensing Process in Canada

TORONTO, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The National Nursing Assessment Services (NNAS) announces today the launch of a new, expedited credentialing service for Internationally Educated Nurses (IENs). This positive change is being introduced in partnership with the Nurses Association of New Brunswick, the College of Registered Nurses and Midwives of Prince Edward Island (PEI), the College of Registered Nurses of Saskatchewan, and the College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Manitoba.

NNAS is the starting point for IENs interested in becoming licensed or registered in Canada. With this new service, NNAS advisory reports will now be issued in participating provinces within no more than 5 days of all documents being received. The advisory reports compile and authenticate the documentation regulators require from IENs to begin the licensing process. They also show how the applicants' international education compares to Canadian nursing competencies.

This new, faster process is possible in part because the service will now review only the most essential documentation and build upon NNAS's 10 years of experience and extensive consultation with regulatory bodies, governments, experts and IENs.

"We are pleased to partner with provincial regulators to make it faster for IENs to have their documents verified and start the licensing process more quickly, while still maintaining important safeguards to protect the integrity of our healthcare system," says Gayle Waxman, Executive Director, NNAS. We have the infrastructure to offer timely service to IENs from around the globe and the experience to do so effectively. We look forward to partnering with all regulatory bodies to take advantage of this more efficient process."

NNAS recognizes the valuable education and skills IENs bring. In the past, it has been a long road for some IENs interested in practicing here in Canada. Issuing NNAS advisory reports within no more than 5 days of all documents being received will dramatically decrease the time required for one of the key steps in the process for IENs applying to be licensed in Canada.

"We are proud to commit to working with NNAS to assess the qualifications of IEN applicants looking to live and work in our province," says Denise LeBlanc-Kwaw, CEO & Registrar of NANB. "We feel this approach is in the best interests of our healthcare system and ensures we are doing what we can to set IENs up for success."

IENs are contributing to Canada's healthcare system and are playing an important role. The improvements NNAS is introducing are designed to support IENs and the work of regulators to make the application process fast, simple, and safe.

About NNAS:

The National Nursing Assessment Service (NNAS) is a Canadian not-for-profit organization that offers a streamlined process for IENs to apply for Canadian nursing registration. NNAS is committed to working with provincial regulatory bodies to continue empowering IENs along their path to practice in Canada.

