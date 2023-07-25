NMEF OFFERS TO PURCHASE IOU FINANCIAL

(Ticker Symbol IOU on the TSX Venture Exchange)

NORWALK, Conn., July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - North Mill Equipment Finance LLC ("NMEF"), a leading independent commercial equipment lender located in Norwalk, Connecticut, announced today that the following letter was sent yesterday to the Special Committee of the Board of Directors of IOU Financial Inc. ("IOU"). NMEF's proposed acquisition is at a 27% premium to the price per share agreed to by IOU and a group of inside shareholders representing 46.1% of the issued and outstanding shares of IOU announced on July 14, 2023. "We are offering to all IOU shareholders a far superior price to the value of the Company presented by the inside shareholders that was accepted by the Special Committee in a sweetheart deal for those insiders," said David C. Lee, Chairman and CEO of NMEF. "Our offer is not subject to any financing contingency nor access to confidential information."

About NMEF

NMEF originates and services small to mid-ticket equipment leases and loans, ranging from $15,000 to $2,000,000 in value. A broker-centric private lender, the company accepts A – C credit qualities and finances transactions for many asset categories including construction, transportation, vocational, medical, manufacturing, printing, franchise, renovation, janitorial and material handling equipment. NMEF is majority owned by an affiliate of InterVest Capital Partners. The company's headquarters is in Norwalk, CT, with regional offices in Irvine, CA, Dover, NH, Voorhees NJ, and Murray, UT. For more information, visit www.nmef.com. One of NMEF's controlled affiliates, BriteCap Financial LLC, is a leading non-bank lender providing small businesses with fast, convenient financing alternatives such as working capital loans since 2003 from offices in North Hollywood, CA and Las Vegas, NV. For more information, visit www.britecap.com.

