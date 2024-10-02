NLS Breaks Ground on Cutting-Edge Omnichannel Fulfillment Centre Featuring Advanced Automation in Caledon, Ontario

624,000 sq ft facility to transform the Canadian omnichannel fulfillment market





CALEDON, ON, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - National Logistics Services (NLS) in partnership with Choice Properties and Rice Group held a groundbreaking ceremony today to announce the build of a new state-of-the-art distribution and fulfillment facility at the Choice Caledon Business Park .

"Our new fulfillment centre represents more than just bricks and mortar," said Mark Dienesch, President, National Logistics Services. "It is a testament to our resilience, our commitment to innovation, and our shared vision for the future. With it, we are embracing today's opportunities, preparing for tomorrow's challenges, and ensuring that our company remains a leader in serving our customers and creating lasting impact."

Today's groundbreaking marks the beginning of construction of the new 624,000‐square‐foot building, equipped with the most advanced robotics and automation systems available. AI-driven order processing, goods to person automated picking systems, and autonomous mobile robots will work collaboratively alongside dedicated operations team members. This operation is designed to fulfill more than 50 million units annually with speed, precision, and reliability.

The new build is an important milestone in the company's long history of hard work, innovation, and unrelenting focus on customer service. It demonstrates how NLS is evolving to meet the changing needs of customers and leading in an era where eCommerce and consumer expectations continue to shift at a rapid pace.





Quick Facts

Cutting-edge technologies will enable NLS to reduce fulfillment times, enhance accuracy, and scale operations to serve more customers than ever before.

The fulfillment centre will feature improved energy-efficient systems to deliver a modern sustainable building.

The new facility will support over 300 new jobs in Caledon , offering meaningful opportunities to people in the region.

New flagship centre is the latest addition to their 10 GTA distribution centres, serving 30+ leading apparel, footwear, sports, and emerging lifestyle brands.

NLS is pleased to be a key tenant in the Choice Caledon Business Park, a development that offers 6 million square feet of multi-use industrial space to the region, with easy access to major highways and multimodal transport.





Quotes

" We are thrilled to have National Logistics Services (NLS) as a major tenant in the Choice Caledon Business Park. Their industry leadership and commitment to excellence make them a great fit, and we look forward to a successful partnership."

Michael Rice, CEO & President, Rice Group

"We are excited to welcome National Logistics Services, a leading retail logistics provider in Canada, to Choice Caledon Business Park. We are committed to supporting their continued growth by providing a space that meets their operational needs and further enhances their ability to serve their customers. Together, we look forward to building a long-term partnership that not only drives success for NLS, but also contributes to the economic vitality of the surrounding community."

Rael L. Diamond, President and CEO, Choice Properties





About NLS

National Logistics Services (NLS) is Canada's leading retail logistics provider for global lifestyle brands, including apparel, footwear, accessories, and sporting goods. With more than 50 years of retail expertise, NLS specializes in delivering unique, consistent omnichannel brand experiences that enhance the lives of consumers and allow them to express—and be—who they are. NLS's well-established Canadian retail relationships, transportation partnerships, and infrastructure, consisting of 10 strategically located DCs with tier 1 systems, provide its internationally recognized clients with a significant advantage for reaching and serving consumers in Canada and beyond through wholesale, brick-and-mortar, and e-commerce channels.

