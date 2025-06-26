NL2 Capital Inc. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Trading Symbol: TSX-V: NLII.P

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

HALIFAX, NS, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - NL2 Capital Inc. (TSXV: NLII.P) ("NL2" or the "Company"), a capital pool company, announced today that its shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought before them at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held today.

At the meeting, the four nominees to the Company's Board of Directors ("the Board"), Chris Dobbin, Dana Hatfield, Michael O'Keefe and Wayne Myles, were elected for the ensuing year. Manning Elliott LLP was appointed as the Company's auditor to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until its successor is duly appointed, at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board.

In addition, the 10% rolling incentive stock option plan of the Company (the "Plan") was re-approved. More information on the Plan is available in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 28, 2025, filed on SEDAR+.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE NL2 Capital Inc.

For further information: Chris Dobbin, CPA, CA, ICD.D, Director, President, CEO and CFO, E: [email protected]