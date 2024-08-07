NKPR, PEOPLE, AND ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY ANNOUNCE JOINT IT HOUSE ACTIVATION AND PORTRAIT STUDIO PRESENTED BY FREED DURING THE TORONTO FILM FESTIVAL, IN COLLABORATION WITH SHUTTERSTOCK

NKPR also announces lineup of events during the Toronto film festival including their annual Festival Countdown event and the Artists for Peace and Justice Gala, honouring Dr. Jane Goodall and Rick Mercer

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - NKPR , an award-winning public relations agency established in 2002, today announces the return of their IT House activation, including an exciting collaboration with PEOPLE , Entertainment Weekly (EW), and Shutterstock for their photo and video studio this year, happening from September 5th to 9th. This year's IT House activations will be located at Freed Hotel & Residences Adelaide and Duncan Presentation Centre, creating a dynamic hub for talent, filmmakers, media, and industry to relax and recharge during the film festival.

The festivities will commence with a media and industry day on September 5th, setting the stage for an action-packed week. Between September 6th to 9th, PEOPLE and EW will run a photo and video studio with Shutterstock, capturing images of renowned talent and filmmakers. Past participants have included talent such as Viola Davis, Nicole Kidman, Ryan Gosling, and Emma Stone. A donation will be made to the non-profit organization Artists for Peace and Justice, for every celebrity who visits the portrait studio. In addition, for the fifth year, PEOPLE and EW have partnered with local dog rescue Project Paws for a popular pet activation promoting pet adoption. Talent and filmmakers will have the opportunity to take charming portraits with adorable puppies.

"Film festival season in Toronto is a magical time when the city comes alive with creativity, storytelling, and the celebration of cinema," says Natasha Koifman, President of NKPR. "We are thrilled to host the annual IT House this year at the remarkable Freed Hotel and Residences Presentation Centre, with the added excitement of our partnership with PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly. For well over two decades, we have been committed to creating meaningful and unique experiences and activations that resonate with and celebrate the film industry and brands. We look forward to creating meaningful moments that matter, including the Artists for Peace and Justice Gala, which has raised over $35M to fund educational programs for the children of Haiti."

As part of the NKPR IT House, guests attending will experience a variety of activations including a large wardrobe and styling station by Melanie Lyne, branded furniture by Roche Bobois, Flow Water's latest beverage innovation with Flow Sparkling Water, and more.

"PEOPLE is thrilled to partner with NKPR for our photo and video studio at the 2024 Toronto Film Festival, and capture iconic images of the iconic performers who transport us, inspire us, and foster understanding across the globe. And of course, it wouldn't be the PEOPLE photo booth without our adorable puppies!" Said Wendy Naugle, PEOPLE Editor in Chief.

In addition to the IT House activation, NKPR is hosting it's annual Film Festival Countdown Event on August 21st. This highly anticipated event is the unofficial kick-off to TIFF. On Sunday, September 8th, 2024, Artists for Peace and Justice (APJ), a leading non-profit organization dedicated to peace, social justice, and education in Haiti, will host its 16th annual gala at The Imperial Toronto. The event will honor Dr. Jane Goodall with the APJ Lifetime Achievement Award and Rick Mercer with the Canadian Changemaker Award.

ABOUT NKPR

NKPR was started in 2002 by Natasha Koifman in order to combine two passions: shining a spotlight on stories of substance and supporting causes that are making a difference around the world. Over the past 20 years, NKPR has established itself as a highly regarded full-service public relations, artist management and digital agency with offices in Toronto and New York, representing over 40 national and international brands and supporting charitable organizations like Artists for Peace and Justice. For more information, visit NKPR on social media @natashankpr or at www.nkpr.net .

SOURCE NKPR

For more information and media inquiries, please contact: Jessica Mallet-White, NKPR | [email protected]; Penny Evangelakos, NKPR | [email protected]