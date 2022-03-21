NKD Wax & Skin Laser Opening Second Medispa Location In Ontario

PICKERING, ON, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ -- NKD Wax & Skin Laser is excited to announce they have opened a second medispa location in Pickering, Ontario. They are set to have an open house on April 20th. Their journey in the beauty industry started a little over 15 years ago, with their founder Parul Dixit's goal to provide a comfortable, vibrant salon for clients to receive an extensive variety of high-quality, hygienic, and affordable services no matter their gender. Parul has worked with Avon in Dubai and various beauty centers in both Australia and Canada, but her real dream was opening her own salon. After the success of her first medispa location in Toronto, she is thrilled to open a second medispa location in Pickering.

The second Ontario location will allow NKD to further their mission by continuing to offer the great beauty services and treatments their clients expect, while also allowing them to bring in new treatments such as their new TempSure Envi and Elite+ laser treatments.

They have partnered with CynoSure, the top-of-the-line beauty laser company, to provide their Ontario clients with the highest quality laser services, from spider vein removal to skin revitalization. At NKD Wax & Skin Laser, they understand the frustrations that come with fine lines, skin imperfections, and unwanted hair. Their expert Ontario medispa practitioners are ready to take on any skin, body, or hair removal needs so clients can live life to the fullest.

TempSure Envi is the hottest anti-aging tool on the medispa market, utilizing monopolar radiofrequency to regenerate damaged collagen and reduce the appearance of many unwanted facial imperfections such as:

Wrinkles

Crow's Feet

Forehead Lines

Frown and Smile Lines

Their Elite+ laser treatments utilize gentle (but very effective) lasers to rid the body and face of unwanted hair without damaging the skin! Clients looking to boost confidence will love the Elite+ laser treatments! Available treatments include:

Body and Facial Hair Removal

Skin Revitalization

Skin Renewal

Spider Vein Removal

Their CynoSure laser works great to remove those unwanted imperfections, no matter the skin type, skin color, or gender.

NKD Wax & Skin Laser's Ontario medispa practitioners are fully trained on all their beauty services including their new TempSure Envi and Elite+ laser treatments. So whether clients are getting a Brazilian wax, brow tint, or removing those stubborn spider veins, they can be confident in knowing that they are in good hands. NKD provides a welcoming, judgemental-free environment to all guests. They believe everyone should have access to personalized beauty services to feel confident and uplifted.

Don't miss out on this exciting new adventure for NKD Wax & Skin Laser. Keep an eye on their website for more exciting news regarding the grand opening for their Pickering medispa location happening on April 20th! In the meantime, book an appointment and look good NKD.

About NKD Wax & Skin Laser:

NKD Wax & Skin Laser is a Canadian beauty medispa that provides a variety of high-quality, hygienic, and affordable beauty services such as laser hair removal, waxing services, skin rejuvenation, and much more. They are proud to be an all-inclusive gender salon. Look good NKD.

