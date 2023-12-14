MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Nixa, a firm renown for its expertise in digital transformation, has garnered three prestigious awards in the Health Care, Non-Profit, and Faith-Based categories at the 2023 International WebAwards for its innovative work on the "L'Appui proches aidants" platform, in a notable collaboration with Wink Strategies, and for its development of the IC News platform.

Marc F. Adam, CEO of Nixa, shares his thoughts on this achievement: "Being honoured at the WebAwards , especially in such competitive categories, is a testament to our team's passion and commitment. It's not just about the technology; it's about how we use it to make a real difference. For example, hearing from caregivers who've found solace and support through the 'L'Appui proches aidants' platform is incredibly rewarding and motivates us to push further."

The success of these projects is a collective triumph, spotlighting the diverse talents within Nixa. From designers to developers, every member played a crucial role in achieving this level of excellence.

These awards mark the sixth occasion Nixa has been honoured at the WebAwards, further reinforcing its status as a leader in custom web development.

