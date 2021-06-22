Nixa Named for Best Web Development Firm in Canada for 2021

MONTREAL, June 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Nixa has won the award for Canada's Best Web Development Firm 2021 from the online magazine Corporate Vision.

The Technology Innovators Awards recognize companies that stand out in their industry for their performance and innovation. After winning the award for the best web development firm in Quebec in 2020, Nixa now shines in the national market thanks to its versatility and its constant will to evolve.

"The complexity of the international projects delivered this year once again demonstrates Nixa's expertise and places us as a leader in web development in North America. Congratulations to the entire team!" said Marc Adam, President of Nixa.

With nearly ten years of experience on complex and diverse projects, Nixa has developed significant expertise in the most widely used technologies on the market. Accompanying each of its clients in the development of digital projects, Nixa uses its creativity and know-how to propose the best possible solutions.

About Nixa: Founded in February 2013, Nixa is a digital strategy, web development, application development, software development and content architecture firm. Headquartered in Montreal with locations in New York and Philadelphia, Nixa's teams are composed of a core group surrounded by experienced acolytes from different fields, different disciplines, with a common goal: to make brands shine through a flexible, transparent, innovative, honest and above all, human model.

