Nixa Named Best Web Development Business in Quebec 2020

MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Nixa was presented with the Best Web Development Business - Quebec Award 2020 in Technology Innovator Awards by Corporate Vision for outstanding business practice and the most innovative technology.

The 2020 Technology Innovator Awards returns for its fifth year, allowing Corporate Vision magazine to reward those talented and dedicated individuals and firms working in this demanding sector for their innovation and excellence in their business practice, as well as their outstanding overall performance.

With more than 7 years in business, Nixa has developed significant expertise in the most widely used technologies on the market. From ideation to launch, through all stages of development, Nixa is able to accompany each client in the realization of their digital projects. Efficient and creative, Nixa works skillfully with all platforms and multiple partners. Nixa is composed of a solid core surrounded by experts from different fields with a common goal: to make its clients shine with a flexible, transparent, honest, and above all human model.

About Nixa: Founded in February 2013, Nixa is a respected web, software, and mobile application development firm. Headquartered in Montreal and with offices in New York and Philadelphia, Nixa's teams are made up of a core group of experienced acolytes from different fields, different disciplines, with a common objective: to promote brands through a flexible, transparent, innovative, honest, and above all, human model.

To see our latest public creations, visit our website: https://nixa.ca/portfolio

For further information: Marc F. Adam, Title: President, E-mail: [email protected], Telephone: 514-476-3938

