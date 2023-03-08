MONTREAL, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Montreal-based web development company Nixa recently announced a key strategic acquisition. Indeed, it acquired D-Modules, a renowned web development company that specializes in creating unique and custom web solutions. This acquisition is a major step forward for Nixa, as it expands its team and increases its ability to offer cutting-edge expertise to an ever more diverse clientele.

Nixa is undoubtedly a leading figure in the web development industry for over 10 years. This renowned company has been recognized as the best web development company in Canada in 2021, as well as the best complex and custom web development company in 2022 by Technology Innovator Awards. This recognition attests to the expertise and commitment of the Nixa team to provide innovative and effective web solutions for all of its clients.

The Nixa team is proud to have D-Modules on board and is eager to work together to continue to offer superior quality web development solutions to its clients. This acquisition will allow Nixa to consolidate its position as a market leader and to continue to innovate in a constantly evolving sector.

In addition to benefiting from the expertise of a larger team, D-Modules clients will also be able to benefit from a trusted provider who is proud to deliver innovative and effective web development solutions. This acquisition represents a unique opportunity for D-Modules clients to access an even wider range of high-quality web services and solutions.

