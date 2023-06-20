NIVEA Reignites Pride Partnership with Pflag Canada in Support of LGBTQ2S+ Youth

The global skincare brand is pledging $1 from June sales of the Pride Limited Edition NIVEA Creme tin and will match donations up to $15,000 to fund Pflag's summer leadership camp

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Beiersdorf Canada Inc., the parent company of NIVEA, announced today its Pride 2023 campaign in support of Pflag Canada and the organization's summer leadership camp for LGBTQ2S+ youth, Camp Rainbow Phoenix.

For the second year in a row, NIVEA will donate $1 from the sale of every Pride Limited Edition NIVEA Creme tin sold in June to Pflag, up to a maximum of $15,000. Additionally, the company will match every Pflag donation contributed through Nivea.ca, up to a maximum of $15,000. NIVEA will further amplify this combined $30,000 pledge with a donation of skincare essentials, including body wash and deodorant, for every Rainbow Phoenix camper and their family.

To close out the campaign, NIVEA will join Pflag at the 2023 Toronto and Montreal Pride Parade to celebrate inclusivity, community and the beauty of just being yourself.

"As a global leader in skin care, we share the universal values of #respect and #togetherness . We believe in a culture where everyone feels a sense of belonging while embracing their authentic individuality. This partnership is well aligned with Beiersdorf's strong commitment to diversity and inclusion as well as NIVEA's brand values," says Florian Wolfram, General Manager - Beiersdorf Canada. "We are proud to be teaming up with Pflag for another year to advance its cause of uplifting LGBTQ2S+ youth and creating a more informed and inclusive world."

As the first and largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating and advocating for LGBTQ2S+ rights, Pflag's mission is to promote the equality and wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ persons and their families. Its summer leadership camp, Camp Rainbow Phoenix, expands on this pursuit by creating a carefree and affirming environment for LGBTQ2S+ campers aged 12-17 to connect with one another and become agents of social change in their own communities.

"We're thrilled to once again be teaming up with NIVEA in support of Camp Rainbow Phoenix and all the incredible LGBTQ2S+ youth who make it their summer home," says Donny Potts, Vice President of Pflag Canada. "For the second year in a row, this funding will enable us to welcome 30 campers and provide them with a safe, nurturing and fun-loving experience they won't soon forget. We couldn't be more grateful or energized by NIVEA's support."

This consumer-facing Pride initiative builds off the success of the 2022 Pride Limited Edition NIVEA Creme tin launch campaign in support of Pflag. This initiative represents a seamless extension of Beiersdorf's global diversity, equity and inclusion work and its goal of encouraging self-expression through a culture of togetherness. The "Be You @Beiersdorf" community founded on the initiative of Beiersdorf's own employees underscores this commitment and fosters a welcoming environment for LGBTQ2S+ employees and their allies.

NIVEA is delighted about reupping with Pflag Canada for a second year and joining forces to promote a more inclusive community during Pride Month and throughout the year.

The Pride Limited Edition NIVEA Creme is available at select mass retailers and drugstores across Canada.

ABOUT BEIERSDORF AG:

Beiersdorf Canada Inc. is part of the Beiersdorf Group, a global leading provider of innovative, high-quality skin care products and has 140 years of experience in this market segment. The Hamburg-based company has over 20,000 employees worldwide and is listed on the DAX, the German benchmark equities index. Beiersdorf generated sales of €7.6 billion in fiscal year 2019. NIVEA, the world's No. 1 skin care brand*, is the cornerstone of the company's brand portfolio, which also includes brands such as Eucerin, Elastoplast and Coppertone in Canada.

* Source: Euromonitor International Limited; NIVEA as umbrella brand in the categories Face Care, Body Care, and Hand Care; in retail value terms, 2016.

