Nivea Launches Game-Changing Serum to Visibly Reduce the Look of Wrinkles in Only 5-Minutes* and Deliver Long-Term Smoothing Results**

A first-of-its-kind innovation in the Q10 franchise, NIVEA Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Specialist Targeted Wrinkle Filler penetrates 10-layers deep*** to minimize the appearance of even the most stubborn creases

TORONTO, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Introducing NIVEA Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Specialist Targeted Wrinkle Filler, a first-of-its-kind innovation by the world's No. 1 skincare brand~ aimed at visibly reducing wrinkles in only 5-minutes*.

An extension of NIVEA's globally-renowned Q10 anti-wrinkle franchise, NIVEA Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Specialist Targeted Wrinkle Filler rapidly diminishes the appearance of fine lines and is proven to minimize the appearance of even the most stubborn wrinkles after just four weeks~~. Formulated with Pure Q10 and Bioxifill® Peptides for instantly softer, firmer skin feel, NIVEA Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Specialist Targeted Wrinkle Filler brings science to the art of aging so you can embrace every expression of you.

"As with all our products, this innovation started with our consumers. We listened carefully to their skincare concerns as well as their desires to thrive through the art of aging. NIVEA Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Specialist Targeted Wrinkle Filler is our most advanced, science-backed wrinkle solution to date," said Florian Wolfram, General Manager, Beiersdorf Canada. "It is great for us to celebrate the 25th anniversary of our Q10 franchise with the most effective product ever: our first serum to visibly reduce fine lines in 5-minutes* and deliver long term results**."

NIVEA is dedicated to creating products that empower consumers to embrace their every expression and step out into the world with confidence on their terms.

As we age, even the most subtle expressions can leave their mark on our skin. The skin's ability to produce its own co-enzyme Q10 naturally declines which can lead to impaired cellular energy and diminished antioxidative defense capabilities, often resulting in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Topical applications of Q10 can help supplement the body's own Q10 production and support the long-term maintenance of healthy, smooth skin.

NIVEA Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Specialist Targeted Wrinkle Filler is a true innovation in its class. The rapidly absorbing formula contains pure Q10 combined with BIOXIFILL® peptides for younger looking skin. The first mass-market targeted wrinkle filler serum offering both immediate and long-term results, NIVEA Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Specialist Targeted Wrinkle Filler penetrates the skin 10-layers deep*** to minimize the appearance of even the most stubborn creases. An overwhelming majority (90%) of women confirmed an improved look after using NIVEA Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Specialist Targeted Wrinkle Filler~~~. Additional results point to the reduced appearance of lines and wrinkles on the forehead and lips as well as a visible reduction of the look of wrinkles around the eye and the nasolabial area after 4 weeks of usage~~~.

NIVEA Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Specialist Targeted Wrinkle Filler is sold at most major drugstores and mass and online retailers nationwide.

To discover more about NIVEA Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Specialist Targeted Wrinkle Filler, please visit nivea.ca or contact [email protected].

ABOUT BEIERSDORF

Beiersdorf Canada is part of the Beiersdorf Group, a global leading provider of innovative, high-quality skin care products and has over 135 years of experience in this market segment. The Hamburg-based company has over 20,000 employees worldwide and is listed on the DAX, the German benchmark equities index. Beiersdorf generated sales of €7.6 billion in fiscal year 2019. NIVEA, the world's No. 1 skin care brand*, is the cornerstone of the company's brand portfolio, which also includes brands such as Eucerin, Elastoplast and Coppertone in Canada.

* Visibly reduces the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles by forming a hydrating film on the skin's surface

** With regular use

*** In upper epidermal layers

~ Source: Euromonitor International Limited; NIVEA by umbrella brand name in the categories Body Care, Face Care and Hand Care; in retail value terms, 2021.

~~ In vitro test

~~~Self-grading (Score), 4 weeks study with 41 women, 2022.

SOURCE Nivea