TORONTO, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - NIVEA Canada is a brand built on the foundation of care. For over a century, NIVEA has been dedicated to helping people feel comfortable and confident in their skin through trusted skincare products that prioritize quality and efficacy. With care at the heart of everything they do, NIVEA Canada continues to support initiatives and partnerships that reflect its ongoing commitment to nurturing both skin and community.

NIVEA Canada Celebrates Pride with Fourth Year of pflag Canada Partnership (CNW Group/NIVEA Canada)

NIVEA Canada is proud to announce the continuation of its support of pflag's Camp Rainbow Phoenix (CRP), for the fourth consecutive year. Over the last three years, NIVEA's support has enabled over 300 youth to attend CRP. From June through August, NIVEA will match one dollar from every sale of its limited edition NIVEA Crème tins and BRAND NEW limited edition NIVEA Essential Lip Balms, up to CAD $40,000, to support the camp's vital work with 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals across Canada. All proceeds from the initiative will support in sending 150 more youth to Camp Rainbow Phoenix, a youth leadership camp that focuses on nurturing the leadership potential and personal resiliency of the campers to help them become agents of positive social change in their schools, families, and communities.

Canadians can show their support by purchasing the specially designed Pride-themed NIVEA products available at major retailers nationwide and Amazon. Every purchase contributes directly to creating safer, more inclusive spaces for 2SLGBTQIA+ youth and families.

"At NIVEA, everything we do is rooted in care. We remain committed to inclusion, representation, and support for all" said Florian Valentin Wolfram, General Manager Beiersdorf Canada. "We're proud to stand with the youth and the community that rely on resources like Camp Rainbow Phoenix, to foster dialogue, and help build a more compassionate and understanding future."

The limited edition Pride 2025 packaging features designs inspired by themes of pride, love, and unity—serving as a reminder to be #ProudInYourSkin. To NIVEA, Proud In Your Skin is more than a campaign—it's a celebration of individuality and community. By weaving together limited edition product releases, financial support, and amplifying authentic voices across the digital landscape with Canadian creators, NIVEA Canada hopes to create space for people to feel seen, heard, and valued. At its heart, it's an invitation to embrace everybody's unique story and stand confidently in their truth.

How NIVEA Canada is Helping to Make a Difference

pflag Canada, a national charitable organization founded by parents, offers peer support, education, and advocacy to help all Canadians understand and accept their 2SLGBTQIA+ loved ones. The ongoing partnership with NIVEA Canada helps extend pflag's reach and resources during Pride season and throughout the year.

Camp Rainbow Phoenix (CRP) is a life-changing leadership camp for 2SLGBTQIA+ youth, hosted by pflag Canada. This inclusive and affirming space provides youth with the opportunity to build confidence, develop leadership skills, and connect with peers who share similar lived experiences.

ABOUT BEIERSDORF AG:

Beiersdorf Canada Inc. is part of the Beiersdorf Group, a global leading provider of innovative, high-quality skin care products and has 140 years of experience in this market segment. The Hamburg-based company has over 20,000 employees worldwide and is listed on the DAX, the German benchmark equities index. The Hamburg-based company generated sales of €9.5 billion in fiscal year 2023. NIVEA, the world's No. 1 skin care brand*, is the cornerstone of the company's brand portfolio, which also includes brands such as Eucerin, Elastoplast and Coppertone in Canada.

* Source: Euromonitor International Limited; NIVEA by umbrella brand name in the categories Body Care, Face Care and Hand Care; in retail value terms, 2024.

